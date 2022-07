Brett Goldstein says he was forbidden to let anyone know that he filmed a cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Even his parents didn’t know. However, the actor’s “Ted Lasso” co-star Hannah Waddingham tells me that he asked her what he should do when the offer came in to play Hercules in the post-credit scene opposite Russell Crowe as his father Zeus. “He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing and was wondering if I should take it?’” Waddingham said Monday night the “Ted Lasso” Emmy FYC event at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. “I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you having a little bit of a moment?’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I went, ‘Are you seriously thinking you might not play Hercules for like three seconds?’”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO