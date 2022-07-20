Maryland Sen. Van Hollen wins primary months after stroke
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday, while both parties closely watched the highly competitive primaries to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. He will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.
Comments / 0