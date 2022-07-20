Maryland Sen. Van Hollen wins primary months after stroke

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks with reporters after greeting volunteers inside his field office in Baltimore, Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Van Hollen is running against Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md., in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday, while both parties closely watched the highly competitive primaries to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. He will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.