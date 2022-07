A man exonerated last November in Malcolm X’s 1965 murder is reportedly suing New York City after it admitted to have wrongly branded him a murderer. According to Reuters, 84-year-old Muhammad Aziz is seeking $40 million for the two decades he spent in prison and the over 55 years of being wrongfully blamed. He says the label of being guilty and the prison time caused “immense and irreparable” damage to him and his family.

