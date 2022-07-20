Special Weather Statement issued for Hoke, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Davidson; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina East central Davidson County in central North Carolina Northwestern Randolph County in central North Carolina Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 101 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Bethany to near Greensboro to near High Point to 8 miles southeast of Lexington, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, High Point, Randleman, Thomasville, McLeansville, Archdale, Summerfield, Trinity, Gibsonville and Pleasant Garden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO