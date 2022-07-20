ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Winnebago County sheriff holds ice cream social

By Jack Baudoin
 1 day ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office hoped to connect with the community during an ice cream social they hosted with Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Families came out to talk to the sheriff, and for free ice cream. Caruana was happy to engage with the community and hopes that events like these will help establish a better relationship with police.

“A lot of times in emergency situations, they really just look at the badge and the uniform, but not the person behind the uniform, behind that badge,” Caruana said. “We’re just regular people and we just want to help out. We want to be involved and be engaged in the community and be engaged with the people.”

The ice cream was provided by the McDonald’s, 4365 11th St.

