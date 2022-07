Carolyn Ruth Cole Pound was born to Tommy Lee (Doc or T.L.) Belase and Ruby Mae Brown on August 6, 1933 in Oney Oklahoma. She passed on July 9, 2022, at Integris Hospital in Edmond at the age of 88. She attended school in Alfalfa and Carnegie. On June 25, 1950, Carolyn married Eugene Weldon Cole. They had two sons, Adrian and Trenton Cole. Carolyn also adopted her two grandsons, Travis and Chancey Cole, and became more of a mother to them than a grandmother.

CARNEGIE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO