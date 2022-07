Keith Emil Kamps, 83, of Belmont, passed away suddenly on July 11 after a long battle with many health issues. Keith, known to many as Smokey, was born May 7, 1939, in Platteville, to Emil and Ella (Speth) Kamps. When he was a young child, his family moved to the Speth homestead farm near Belmont. He lived at the farm until 1999 when his mother passed away. Although he worked as a farm laborer and at Nodolf Lumber for 25 years, his most treasured role was serving as caretaker for his mom and allowing her to live out her days at the beloved family farm.

BELMONT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO