We Salute You: Joe and John Poligone

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Turns out there’s a far more difficult decision about donating organs than the one many of us make when we get or renew a driver’s license. “What I thought about organ donation was not what I learned,” said Nicole Rohrbaugh — who now knows more than any parent ever wants to know, following the death of her son, Andrew Karabinos, 17, after a one-car accident in Straban Township. “I thought that, you know, you’re taken off the vent, and pretty much everything is donated — your heart and everything they could take.”

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO