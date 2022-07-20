ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

We Salute You: Joe and John Poligone

By Avery Van Etten
abc27.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military heroes are Joe and John Poligone. Joe Poligone of Middletown was a...

www.abc27.com

abc27.com

We Salute You: Jerry Beshore

(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Jerry L. Beshore of Harrisburg. Beshore served in the U.S. Marines from 1961 to 1965. We salute you and thank you for your service. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg mile

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes are running for a good cause, despite the heat wave. The 41st annual Harrisburg Mile is on July 20 along Front Street. The run will start at Maclay Street and will end just before the Harvey Taylor Bridge. There are several races based on age groups, as well as a fun run, corporate races, and the “elite” run for bragging rights.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg Orbeez/BB shooter wanted

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are looking for the people responsible for shooting BB and/or Orbeez guns at drivers. Police say on July 16 they received a report of suspects inside a Toyota Corolla shooting BBs and/or Orbeez on S. Federal Street. Police say a brown Acura with other occupants inside were also shooting back.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro to host ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Women In Need is hosting their annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on Main Street in Waynesboro for the first time on Friday, October 14. The event is typically hosted in downtown Chambersburg. On average, 20 people per minute are physically abused by...
WAYNESBORO, PA
vette-vues.com

C3 Vette Registry – 21 years at Corvettes at Carlisle

The best of all worlds. Join the C3 Vette Registry at the world’s largest Corvette car show. Our topic today is C3 Vette Registry at Corvettes at Carlisle. Corvettes at Carlisle is held every August in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and has been running since 1982. It has evolved into the largest All Corvette show in the country. Corvettes at Carlisle is celebrating its 40th year, and the C3 Vette Registry will be on hand to celebrate along with many other Corvette clubs on August 25 – 27, 2022.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced for pharmacy robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kenrick Groover-Floyd of Harrisburg was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a 2019 pharmacy robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kenrick...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Service held for 53rd anniversary of York race riots

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, July 21 marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of two people killed in the 1969 race riots in York. A special service took place to remember the two people who died. Benches in Farquar Park have the names of Lillie Belle and Officer...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hazmat crash in Lancaster cleared; traffic resumes

(WHTM) – Lancaster Police were at the scene of a hazmat situation involving a tractor-trailer leaking battery acid Thursday afternoon. According to the police department’s official Twitter, the situation has since been resolved and cleared. Police say the crash was at the King and Broad intersection and asked...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

$100K Reward Offered For Information On PA Woman Who Disappeared 10 Years Ago

A decade after a central Pennsylvania woman went missing police the search is reignited as her community continues to hold out hope. Kortne Stouffer, 21, vanished from her Palmyra apartment on the morning of July 29, 2012, leaving her purse, keys, cellphone, and dog behind, according to Lebanon Chief County Detective Jonathan Hess in a release on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Holland Police investigating theft of two motorcycles

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in New Holland, Lancaster County are looking for the suspect they say stole two motorcycles on July 18. According to police, the theft occurred between midnight and 6 a.m on Monday, July 18. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
fcfreepress

Firefighters injured in Adams County

Three Cumberland County firefighters injured in a Buchanan Valley building fire are recovering after a concrete wall fell on them Sunday morning. The firefighters from Vigilant Hose and Cumberland Valley Hose Companies answered the 1 a.m. call to a garage fire near the Piney Apple Golf Course in Mendallen Township, according to reports. Buchanan Valley Fire Department’s chief was first on the scene, finding a multi-bay cinderblock garage in flames with exposure issues.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Rutter’s Feeding the Frontline

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For the third year in a row, Rutter’s has partnered with its top vendors to put on the “Freeing the Frontline” event, which shows the company’s appreciation for frontline workers. Because they are on the job 24/7, frontline workers can get...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

All Lanes Shuttered On RT 15 In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A crash has closed part of Route 15 in Straban Township, Adams County, authorities say. All southbound lanes have been shuttered between Exit: PA 234 - HEILDLERSBURG/EAST BERLIN and Exit: PA 394/US 15 BUS - HUNTERSTOWN as of 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Adams County junior volunteer firefighter remembered after donating organs

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Turns out there’s a far more difficult decision about donating organs than the one many of us make when we get or renew a driver’s license. “What I thought about organ donation was not what I learned,” said Nicole Rohrbaugh — who now knows more than any parent ever wants to know, following the death of her son, Andrew Karabinos, 17, after a one-car accident in Straban Township. “I thought that, you know, you’re taken off the vent, and pretty much everything is donated — your heart and everything they could take.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicles involved in fatal crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was killed in an early morning crash in Harrisburg on Thursday. A pickup truck and SUV collided at the intersection of 17th and Regina streets around 2:30 a.m. "The initial investigation indicates that the one vehicle was traveling north on 17th Street, while the...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that there were gunshots fired near 17th and Derry Streets in Harrisburg at approximately 10 p.m. on July 20. It is unclear at this time if there are any victims, injuries, or suspects. This is a developing story. Stay up...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata police investigate Turkey Hill robbery, assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate a reported robbery and assault at Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road. According to the report, the police department received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk around 4:25 a.m. on July 21. The clerk said a male entered the store wearing a mask. […]
EPHRATA, PA
PhillyBite

Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania That You Can Visit

Philadelphia, PA - Below are some of the best ghost towns in Pennsylvania that you can visit today. If you have never visited any of these old towns in Pennsylvania, you must now. If you have not yet done so, you must read this article to learn more about Fallbrook, Yellow Dog, Centralia, and Petroleum Centre. You will learn about the interesting history of these abandoned towns. You will also get to know more about their local history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Police: York man stalked woman's home despite PFA order

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been charged with stalking and loitering around a woman's home in the city last month, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Matthew Torres, 34, of the 700 block of Haines Road, is charged with two misdemeanors relating to an alleged incident on June 1, according to York City Police.
YORK, PA

