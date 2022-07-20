ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeToya Luckett Shares Biggest Relationship Lesson She’s Learned

By Brenda Alexander
With many celebrity marriages that end in divorce , more than likely, there were warning signs that the union wouldn’t last. LeToya Luckett is opening up about life as a single woman now that her divorce from Tommicus Walker is finalized. The Destiny’s Child alum says the biggest lesson she’s learned from all relationships is to allow a man to lead by their actions, and not their verbal promises.

LeToya Luckett | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

LeToya Luckett shares the biggest relationship lessons

Luckett has had several public relationships that she thought would be her forever. In addition to her ex-husband, she was also in a 10-year relationship and engaged to rapper Slim Thug . Before Walker, she was married briefly to motivational speaker Rob Hill Sr. and had the marriage annulled.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aw6mSfjgV78?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="LeToya Luckett on Fiancé Tommi: "He Was Definitely Unexpected" | Book of John Gray | OWN">
Source: YouTube

Looking back on her past romances, Luckett says the biggest lesson she learned from them is to pay close attention to a man’s behavior. She explained in her recent YouTube series Leave It To LeToya :

What have I learned about men and what questions would I ask my next suitor? Well first of all, I think it’s more about actions. Men can say a lot of things but it’s really about their actions. Watch. Listen. They’ll tell you who they are, you just have to really pay close attention to everything. Notice the flags. If they’re red sis, they’re red. They’re not yellow, they’re not purple, they’re red. So make sure you pay attention to those flags. But, also open yourself up and allow yourself to love. Don’t hold yourself hostage to past hurt. Don’t bring that stuff from that past relationship unless it’s good lessons, unless it’s something positive.

She says single motherhood was not her plan

Luckett has two children: a daughter Gianna, and a son Tyson. She says being a single mother is not something she ever thought would be a factor in her life, especially after meeting and marrying their father.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bsX3--RSfqE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Source: YouTube

“I saw myself married forever, raising our kids together, doing all the things – being able to be under one roof, traveling as a family, as one unit. If I would be doing a movie or a TV show, we’d all pack up and leave to go do whatever. Well, things didn’t turn out as I planned and now I found myself as a single parent,” she said in an episode of her online show Leave It To LeToya .

But she also says she had a great example of a phenomenal single mother from her own mom. “I am familiar with it because I was raised by a single parent, a single mom. My mom made it look easy,” she said. “She made it look like it was a breeze. I never saw her break down. She never said how hard it was. She was always very patient with us and never took anything she was going through out on us. This was, and this has been unfamiliar territory for me. It is not at all how I imagined my mommy journey, wife journey, to be.”

The hardest part about divorce is time missed with her children

Now that she is divorced, Luckett’s main focus is motherhood. She is hopeful that she’ll find love again. But in the meantime, she says she mourns for the moments she misses with her children because of having to share custody with Walker.

“There are a lot of really not cool things that come with being divorced, like being away from your kids. It is very tough to not be under the same roof as your children every day,” she said through tears. “To miss holidays, to miss moments – yeah that’s tough. I don’t care what vacation you take, what outfit you buy, what man you have – it’s nothing like not having a certain amount of access to your kids.”

RELATED: Remember When Destiny’s Child Fired their Group Members? An Update on the Two Originals – LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson

