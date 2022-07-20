ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decker and Gray selected in MLB Draft

By Randall Parmley
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A pair of local baseball stars have been selected in the MLB Draft.

The Yankees draft Aces pitcher Shane Gray in the 16th round.

The Dodgers select North graduate Cameron Decker in the 18th round.

Gray was 8-3 last season with a 4.39 ERA.

Decker hit .447 with a school record 12 home runs.

