After the pandemic, animal shelters saw people returning to their very busy lives and moving out of where they happened to move during covid. Naturally, this has resulted in a dangerous situation for animals who are being placed in shelters at an alarming rate. Overcrowded shelters are dangerous for animals and you can help. One such shelter is the Hamilton animal shelter and adoption center, which is experiencing a full-capacity situation.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO