Spring Lake, NC

Man shot, killed in Spring Lake

By Eric Miller, WRAL multimedia journalist
WRAL News
 1 day ago
A man was shot and killed in Harnett County on Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane...

WRAL News

Man injured in downtown Cary shooting

Cary, N.C. — A man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday night after being shot in downtown Cary. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Chatham Street, in front of Big Dom's Bagels, just before 11 p.m. An update on the man's condition was not provided...
WRAL News

Man killed in shooting at Hope Mills restaurant

Hope Mills, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting at a Cumberland County restaurant on Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at Grandsons, a southern buffet-style restaurant off Chicken Foot Road in Hope Mills. Police did not release additional details about a suspect or...
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville police seeking 2 men on multiple charges in road rage

Two men are being sought in connection with a road-rage incident that left a man with gunshot injuries on July 11, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. The victim’s wife and infant child were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, the release said. Demetrius...
cbs17

Man shot to death in Fayetteville apartment parking lot: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue on Wednesday. Just after noon, officers were called to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting. Fayetteville police said responding officers found...
ABC11 Eyewitness News

One man dead in Hope Mills shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills police say they are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a shots fired call late last night at a restaurant called "Grandson's Buffet" on Marracco Drive. That's where a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot. He later...
WRAL News

Woman arrested, man hospitalized after downtown Cary shooting

Cary, N.C. — A woman was arrested in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in downtown Cary that injured one man. Salwa Saif Assaedi, 30, of Cary, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Assaedi was taken into custody Thursday morning. A Cary spokesperson said...
cbs17

1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead following a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Spring Lake, Major Aaron Meredith confirmed to CBS 17. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane just before 8 p.m. and confirmed via Twitter...
WRAL News

Adult, teen shot outside Raleigh recording studio

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, were shot Tuesday night outside a Raleigh recording studio where police say a homicide occurred last year. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Benson Drive, near Wake Forest Road, before 11:45 p.m. An adult with gunshot wounds was found on...
sandhillssentinel.com

Man charged in vehicle break-in investigation

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a vehicle break-in investigation that began in the spring. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says an Eagle Springs man is facing several charges after the sheriff’s department received a report of someone breaking into a car. “On Wednesday, May 18, 2022...
WRAL

Sky5 flies over chase that ended in Durham

Sky5 flies over Interstate 85 at Guess Road in Durham where a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull a driver over. The trooper got out of the car, and the driver took off in his car. After a short chase, the driver was stopped.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

White Oak man injured after he is pinned to tractor by a tree

WHITE OAK, NC (WWAY) — Just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a call came in to dispatch regarding a man who sustained injuries on his private property after a tree had pinned him to his tractor. Captain Ryan Varley with the White Oak Fire Department says it remains unclear...
WRAL News

