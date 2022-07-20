"Hope for Ukraine " presentation held in Hermantown

About a week after the new and improved Lake Superior Plaza opened up, it's already been used to bring the community together. Thursday was the first day of Power Up the Plaza It's sponsored by Dowtown Duluth and ALLETE. Every week through the end of August free music and coffee will be offered from 10am to 11am at the corner of Lake Ave. and Superior St.. Organizers hope that this is a great way to start your day.
Small businesses along Tower Avenue in Superior got a special surprise Tuesday as Governor Tony Evers paid them a visit. The. Governor visiting both businesses who received government grants and those who did not. Evers ended his tour in Sweeden Sweets, who relied on grants to stay afloat during the...
Five years ago, Amanda Cunningham joined the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department. "I was excited for the opportunity to do something new, and for the chance to be part of a group and a team." She is hoping more people will apply, as they only have about 14. That's to handle...
People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced a $106,000 grant to the City of Cloquet to better understand how to prepare their infrastructure for extreme weather caused by climate change. Cloquet will use the funds to update and expand their comprehensive stormwater master plan, which will include identifying infrastructure inadequacies, specific...
Virginia Police say they have been notified about a military ordinance mortar round being located in the basement wall of a business. A contracting company working on the Arrowhead Bar was doing some work, locating the device. Police have evacuated and closed down the 500 block of Chestnut Street for...
Duluth Lakeview Post 28 is playing host to the 2022 Minnesota American Legion Sub-State 10 Baseball Tournament. Action started Wednesday at Hermantown's Fitchner Field and Duluth East. On day one Lakeview downed West Duluth (11-2) and Hibbing (6-3), and Grand Rapids topped Cloquet (7-1) and Hermantown (2-0) to advance to...
The Duluth City Council considered several broadband related resolutions during a meeting Monday evening. The council did approve resolutions approving the city's digital access master plan and also approved a resolution which will allow the city to submit an application to the state for a $3.2 million development grant. However,...
On the shores of Lake Superior Northlanders came out for the Full Moon Paddle put on by the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). Where sea kayakers were able to watch the sun set, and the moon rise right on the water. “We started doing these in the fall and they...
The city of Nashwauk is calling on Mesabi Metallics to make the right choice, and pay the over $1 million dollars owed in property taxes. Leaders stood at city hall for a press conference on Wednesday morning. In a letter sent to Mesabi Metallics, the city says the non-payment is...
The Superior Post 435 senior legion baseball team suffered a close loss to Chippewa Falls Post 77 opening AAA regional competition Tuesday in Eau Claire. The Reds suffered a 6-5 loss and will face elimination on Wednesday. Superior is set to face Tomah at 11am in the double elimination tournament.
Grandma’s Marathon’s Young Athletes Foundation kicked off the Wednesday Night at the Races series Wednesday evening. The first event of the season was held Superior High School. The free events are open to any child 14 and under. "It's one of the pillars of our Young Athletes Foundation...
The 2022 MLB Draft came to a close Tuesday and throughout the three-day, 20 round event two Duluth Huskies heard their names called. Active Huskies right handed pitcher, and St. Paul native, Jake Christianson was selected 464th overall in the 15th round by the Tampa Bay Rays. Over 21 innings pitched so far this season he carries a 0.83 ERA.
Scoring a goal one minute into the match would give Duluth FC the momentum they needed to earn a first round National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) playoff victory on Tuesday. Following Kostya Domaratskyy's early first half goal, the Bluegreens would tack on two more in the second to down FC Columbus 3-1 in the Midwest Region quarterfinals held at Public Schools Stadium.
