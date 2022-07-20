"Hope for Ukraine " presentation held in Hermantown

About a week after the new and improved Lake Superior Plaza opened up, it's already been used to bring the community together. Thursday was the first day of Power Up the Plaza It's sponsored by Dowtown Duluth and ALLETE. Every week through the end of August free music and coffee will be offered from 10am to 11am at the corner of Lake Ave. and Superior St.. Organizers hope that this is a great way to start your day.

