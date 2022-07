South Bend — This week is your final chance to weigh in on the future of local public transportation. Leaders say public input is helping to shape this 10-year plan. That's why it's important for riders in the community to participate in these conferences, open houses, and surveys. The master plan that's being drafted right now is for public transportation in South Bend, Mishawaka, Goshen, and Elkhart.

