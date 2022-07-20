Bunn Golf Course closed Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly a decade of planning and building, the Bloomington-Normal Y.M.C.A. is preparing to open its new facility in Bloomington. The nearly 70,000 sq. feet facility will be located near OSF St. Joseph off of Washington Street. Spaces in the building include expanded gym space and an aquatic center featuring water therapy pools and many basketball hoops on the gymnasium floor.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO