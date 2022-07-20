Bunn Golf Course closed Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lindsay Bridge boat docks and parking area at Lake Springfield will be closed to the public beginning at 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 through 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The closure is due to triathlons that are planned for the area. During...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WICS) — Downtown Springfield, Inc. is celebrating summer with an architectural walking tour. On Wednesday, the tour was led by a site interpreter from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The tour focused on historic buildings throughout downtown Springfield. Organizers say this is just one way to...
Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County salt dome is sinking. We're told the damage is substantial. Officials say that one possible factor is a closed mine shaft over 200 feet under the dome. Officials also say the 3500 tons of salt in the dome has not impacted the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It wasn’t just electrical shock that claimed the life of a Roanoke man who was one of five people initially injured putting up a gutter on a LaSalle County home. That’s the finding of Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, conducting an autopsy Wednesday on Seth...
All three public high schools in Springfield will have to play their football games at Southeast High School this fall… because of delays in the renovations at Memorial Stadium. Memorial is getting a major upgrade, but supply chain problems have prevented the district from getting the new fuse box...
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The owners of Asher’s Bar & Grill, Russell and Ashley Spencer are making the last touches to their renowned restaurant, now in Pekin. Back in November, their Farmington restaurant was destroyed in a fire, but they refused to stop there. The Spencers said the...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly a decade of planning and building, the Bloomington-Normal Y.M.C.A. is preparing to open its new facility in Bloomington. The nearly 70,000 sq. feet facility will be located near OSF St. Joseph off of Washington Street. Spaces in the building include expanded gym space and an aquatic center featuring water therapy pools and many basketball hoops on the gymnasium floor.
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Central A&M High School and Gregory Intermediate School principal shared some uplifting news Wednesday night. Two of the students injured in a crash on US 51 last week seem to be improving. In a post shared on social media, principal Courtney Hiler said Damien...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council on Wednesday night passed an ordinance to keep pedestrians out of some Capital City intersections. The measure targets 17 intersections including Veterans Parkway and Lindbergh Boulevard, Chatham Road and Wabash Avenue, and Sangamon Avenue and Dirksen Parkway. No one will be able...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's another troll sighting in Springfield!. The Lincoln Memorial Gardens hosted the Springfield Art Association's second annual troll camp again this year. The Springfield Art Association spent the entire month making a troll during the camp. They finished their amazing work earlier this month. The...
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois State Trooper was hurt Wednesday morning when their car was hit by a truck while on duty. The crash happened in Monticello at Kirby Medical Center just after 7 a.m. State Police officials said a semi-truck was backing out of a private drive across Medical Center Drive to a […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There's a new home for Lutheran High School students. School officials announced Wednesday night that students would be attending classes at Springfield's First Church of the Nazarene. The move comes after the current building started sinking because of mine subsidence, according to the Lutheran High...
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA)– Lincoln Rural Fire Protection Department is mourning the loss of one of their lieutenant firefighters. According to a social media post, Lieutenant Arthur (Andy) Anderson III passed away from cancer Tuesday. They said he battled with cancer for over a year. “There are many descriptions and nicknames that can describe Andy: dedication, […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central A & M High School officials said two of their students are recovering after being involved in a crash last week. In a Facebook post, officials stated students Damien Smith and Kingsley Heinemann are improving. “Damien came through surgery well yesterday,” said the District on Wednesday. “He is being […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) is having a free back-to-school bash on August 6. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Springfield's Union Square Park. Kids get to have fun while learning at the same time. Kids...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield aldermen on Wednesday night approved a no smoking zone around Lincoln Library. The ordinance prohibits smoking in the public area around the library, as well as the Municipal Center West. The measure goes into effect immediately.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The future of Springfield's largest hotel is up in the air. The owner of the Wyndham City Centre says some rooms need to be converted into apartments to keep the building open. Downtown Springfield could soon look a little different if the owner of the...
SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 22-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in an electric shock incident in Streator last week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 22-year-old Seth Durand died Tuesday morning. He was taken to a Springfield hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident...
