City Manager Justin Clifton has been with the city of Palm Springs for a little over a year, but as of Monday morning, Clifton is resigning. In his email to City Staff, he said in part, “I feel good about the work we have done together the last 15 months…I also feel good that there is a very strong administrative team in place to continue to steer the organization forward. I will work hard in the coming weeks to prepare for a seamless transition.”

3 DAYS AGO