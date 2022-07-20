ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Schuylkill River Trail Getting $2.5 Million Expansion From Center City To Southwest Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of dollars are going to help expand the Schuylkill River Trail. Local leaders made the announcement Tuesday afternoon under the Walnut Street Bridge.

The investment will extend the trail from Center City all the way into Southwest Philadelphia.

The money will come from a $2.5 million grant.

Leaders stressed the importance of investing in green space, saying it benefits people all around the Philadelphia area and into the suburbs.

Philadelphia, PA
