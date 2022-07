NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the woman was struck by a truck and killed on the interstate early Thursday morning. According to police, 44-year-old Cynthia Hill, of Texas, was walking in the lanes of I-65 South, near the Wedgewood Avenue exit, when she was hit by a red Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the truck remained at the scene. Hill was pronounced dead on the interstate.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO