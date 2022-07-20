ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

20-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Gloucester Co.

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcgsF_0gleXNSo00

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Route 17 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at around 5:18 p.m. south of Arc Road. The driver and sole occupant of a 2015 Kia sedan, 20-year-old Elle Hartley, was traveling south on Route 17 when her vehicle ran off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Hartley, who was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, died on impact.

It's unknown at this time if alcohol or speed played a contributing factor in the crash,

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Gloucester County, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Gloucester County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gloucester Co#The Virginia State Police#Kia
Augusta Free Press

Mechanicsville woman dead in two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover County

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 90-mile marker at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, was operating a 2015 GMC Terrain traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in the area of the 90-mile-marker at a high rate of speed. Braxton drove onto the right shoulder to pass another motorist. As Braxton entered onto the right shoulder, he struck a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which had become disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in Portsmouth hit-and-run identified

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has released the identity of the man killed in a hit-and-run in Portsmouth over the weekend. According to police, 47-year-old Durrell Jerome Sawyer was hit by a silver Acura MXD on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth on Sunday, July 17. Police said Sawyer was walking east in the westbound lanes of the interstate when an unknown car hit him just before 1 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy