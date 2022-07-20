ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Sterling crushes Fritz in States Attorney race

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
Leonardtown, MD- Jaymi Sterling prevailed in the Republican Primary over incumbent Richard Fritz in the 2022 St.Mary’s County States Attorney race.

While the results are unofficial until certified in mid-August, Sterling cruised to a 71% victory as of 10 pm on the election night. There were roughly 2500 Republican mail-in ballots. Mathematically, Fritz cannot win.

For the first time in two decades, St. Marys’s County will have a new States Attorney.

WMDT.com

House of Delegates District 37A unofficial results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are rolling in for the House of Delegates District 37A race. Republican Donna Bradshaw has received 1,074, while Incumbent and Democratic candidate Sheree Sample-Hughes has received 1,509 votes.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMDT.com

Candidates running for Somerset County Sheriff share last minute thoughts this MD Primary Election day

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Tuesday, voters were heading to the polls for Maryland’s Primary election. There are two candidates going head to head to try and win this seat. Incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Howard is one of those candidates. He has been in the role as Somerset County Sheriff since 2014. He says on this election day he is nervous, but he knows over the years he’s worked very hard as Sheriff, and prior to that as Chief Deputy. Sheriff Howard says if he is reelected he wants to continue to see the office grow. “We recently completed a strategic plan for the office for years 2023 to 2027,” Sheriff Howard said. “A lot of great things we have planned and just recently added some additional school resource officers, I want to continue working and serving the people of Somerset.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

LIVE: Charles County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in Charles County!. Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout. County Commissioner President. Republican Candidates – Vote...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Local residents voice concerns ahead of Maryland Primary Election

SALISBURY, Md. – July 19th is Maryland’s Primary Election. Voters have been heading to the polls all day long. At the Wicomico County Civic Center, many voters cast their ballots, which was just one polling location across the state. There’s still plenty of time to come out and make your choices in the republican and democratic races. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote. Locals share their concerns ahead of the Primary Election:
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

AP calls Maryland AG races for Anthony Brown, Michael Peroutka

BALTIMORE (WBAL & AP) -- Anthony Brown left his congressional office to return to Annapolis as the Democratic nominee for Maryland attorney general, while a former Anne Arundel County councilman won the Republican primary. In its reporting dated at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, The Associated Press called Brown winner of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Remembering Retired Corporal Margaret “Peggy” Smolarsky #126

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office fondly remember retired Corporal Peggy Smolarsky on this anniversary of her passing. Corporal Smolarsky passed away on July 20, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Peggy is missed...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
