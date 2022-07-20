Sterling crushes Fritz in States Attorney race

Leonardtown, MD- Jaymi Sterling prevailed in the Republican Primary over incumbent Richard Fritz in the 2022 St.Mary’s County States Attorney race.

While the results are unofficial until certified in mid-August, Sterling cruised to a 71% victory as of 10 pm on the election night. There were roughly 2500 Republican mail-in ballots. Mathematically, Fritz cannot win.

For the first time in two decades, St. Marys’s County will have a new States Attorney.