Hernando County, FL

Silver Alert issued for a Hernando County woman with dementia

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) issued a silver alert for a Brooksville woman with dementia.

According to HCSO, Joan Kaloustian was last seen on Monday, July 17 around 4 p.m. at her home in the Highpoint subdivision while her family was visiting. Authorities said, at some point between that time and Wednesday evening Kaloustian left her home in her white Dodge Caravan, with a license plate reading JX37U.

If you have seen Joan Kaloustian or know where she currently is please call 911 or the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

ABC Action News WFTS

