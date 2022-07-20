ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

2 shot in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGL6I_0gleXJvu00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are in the hospital after they were shot Tuesday night in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1100 block of White Horse Road.

Deputies said they then received a report of a gunshot victim at a home on North Old Fork Shoals Road.

That victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that they then received another call for a gunshot victim who was brought to Greenville Memorial Hospital. That victim was in serious condition, investigators said.

Greenville County deputies said they’re still working to determine if the incidents are all related.

Deputies said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies seek information on missing person in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. Jose Guadalupe Martinez Maga, 31, was last seen on Stephenson Avenue in Greenville around 6:30 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said Maga was seen driving a grey 2005...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Shooting victims could be connected in Greenville Co.

Upstate school districts are challenged with the cost of rising food prices. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Former bank CEO linked to Murdaugh indicted on conspiracy charges. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Former bank executive Russell Laffitte was indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

$2000 reward offered for information after woman found dead in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information after a woman was found shot dead in her bedroom back in April. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on April 2, deputies were notified of a gunshot victim. On scene, they found...
PELZER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for 71-year-old not seen, heard from since June

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 71-year-old who was last seen in June. Donnie Merck was last seen on Ford Circle in Greer, however he was believed to be in Louisiana on June 29, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one has seen or heard from him since.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man admits to ‘random, unprovoked’ knife attacks in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to prison time in connection with a series of “random and unprovoked” assaults with a knife. Tony Michael Smith, 34, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found near Walmart in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was found near a Walmart Wednesday morning. The coroner’s office said it received a call around 9:11 a.m. after the man’s body was found dead near Stanford Road and Commons Way. The...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Greenville Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Body found behind Walmart in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Wednesday morning behind a Walmart in Greenville County. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the Walmart in Berea located at 6134 White Horse Road. The identity of the person has not been released. The Greenville County Sheriff’s...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Five suspects detained following fight with Deputies

It was a wild scene in Anderson County Wednesday, as multiple arrests were made after things got physical. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported hit and run near the Meadow Run apartments in Anderson around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. When Deputies arrived at the apartment complex they encountered...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspect in homicide investigation arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in a late May homicide investigation was arrested Tuesday in Asheville. We previously reported that Aric Rashad Harper was wanted for aid and abet first-degree murder for his involvement in the killing of 21-year-old Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr. The Asheville Police Department said Harper was apprehended around noon […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Intersection reopens following fatal crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two major streets were blocked Wednesday morning following a fatal crash in Greenville. The Greenville Police Department said the crash happened near Church Street at East North Street. The roadway was cleared around 9:35 a.m. according to officers. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Marcelo Sanchez […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy