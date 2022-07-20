ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Unimportance Of Kim Kardashian

By Lily Philbrook
I'm scrolling through my Instagram timeline and all I see is people giving their two cents on the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods scandal. You know, the one where Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods. There are memes, people against Jordyn, people against Tristan, and people against the Kardashian family. I sit and wonder what I think about the situation. Then it hits me.

I don't think anything about it.

In today's culture, celebrities lives are molding a place into our own. Teenagers barely know who they themselves are, but can access all the information of a celebrity's life with just the tip of their fingers. At this point in the digital age, it seems to be more important to be opinionated on others' lives than to focus on your own.

The truth of the matter is, there is no truth. Not in media, at least. You're seeing a glimpse of what people are letting you perceive. Realizing this will bring you to see that all of the drama surrounding celebrities are just stories. We are living in a time where soap operas have come alive.

We also saw this with Cardi B and Offset. Offset was accused of cheating, and once again, everyone had something to say. But then he apologized on stage, and now they're back together. They literally made a song together, "Clout". In a recent post on Instagram, the happy couple is seen to be in a hot tub, drinking and singing, "They do anything for the clout".

Well, at least they admit it.

The point I'm trying to show you here is, really contemplate how important these "issues" are to you. How have we come to a point where these could even be called issues?

Our home is dying. People are starving. Kids and animals are beaten every day. Recently, a girl near my college was almost kidnapped by a sex trafficker when she thought it was her Uber. And yet, we are sitting here talking about the Kardashians.

We are too focused on issues that are aesthetic, or somewhat easy to talk about. We need to get uncomfortable! Discomfort is the only way to progress in anything. This is a hard thing to do, given the fact that with just a fingertip, we can avoid all of our issues. Personal and international. The only way you can get attention on hard topics is to mask it. How many of you clicked on this just because "Kardashian" was in the title? And how do you feel now?

Where are your priorities? When is the last time you donated money to a cause you cared about? When is the last time you did volunteer work, just to do it? When was the last time you came up with your own opinion on something? When was the last time you cared about something other than what showed up on your phone?

We need to stop tweeting our opinions on irrelevant drama and get to help the world in a real way.

ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

