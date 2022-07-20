ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Black Bear Takes A Wild Ride Over A Rough Waterfall In Yosemite National Park

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1anj_0gleWb5j00

Talk about a wild ride.

I’m sure the bear didn’t wake up on this morning expecting to go on the ride of his life but it happened.

Waterfalls and waterways in general can be hard and dangerous for wildlife. Like the cubs that went through the waterfall in Alaska, or the elk that fell to its death.

Moral of the story, animals need to make sure they don’t go chasing waterfalls.

A backpacker was out getting some water in the morning when he came across this bear trying get to the other side of the river.

There’s only one problem, there was a waterfall directly below where he started to swim. This is not your typical waterfall either, it’s followed by a deadly set of rapids that no one would want to tumbling down through.

The hiker watches in amazement of the bear swimming and then complete shock as it makes its way towards the waterfall. Down he goes.

“Swim bear, swim! OH NO!”

There’s silence other than the rushing water as you see the bear bob his way through the rough river.

“I don’t think that was supposed to happen”

No, you are correct on that… you can tell the man is just shocked at what he witnessed. As he should be, he may have just witnessed a bear fall to its death.

“I started laughing when I initially realize it’s fighting hard against the current. Obviously my amusement turns to nervous laughter as it starts getting pulled toward me, still assuming it’s going to be strong enough to pull itself out.

By the time the bear and I both realize it’s not getting out, the current has already sucked the bear down the waterfall behind me and shoots the whitewater rapids tumbling end over end until the video ends.”

The video ends and leaves you wondering if it even survived, but that gets summed up with a little reading.

“It took me a moment to get over my shock as I look for it without scanning for it with my phone.

I shut off the video fearing the worst when the bear scampers out on the opposite side of the river as far as I can see.”

I bet that bear will play it a little safer when he’s coming back across.

Maybe bears do like rides though… this guy was hanging out at an amusement park in Tennessee.

petmd.com

Are There Still Wild Horses?

There is evidence that horses were first domesticated about 6000 years ago. Since then, horses have become very close partners with humans. They have been used in roles including farming, travel, war, entertainment, sport, and even simply as pets. The population of truly wild horses has decreased significantly over time. Our close relationships with these beautiful and powerful animals make the idea of horses in the wild that much more fascinating.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights off Wolf Pack Gunning for Elk Kill

In Yellowstone National Park, a grizzly bear proved that even a pack of hungry wolves can’t steer it away from its kill. At first glance, it would appear that the bear had no shot against the dozen wolves quickly closing in. While certainly powerful, it seems that the grizzly bear can’t possibly ward off all of its opponents and also protect its kill. But that’s exactly what happened in the snowy landscape of the national park.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
SFGate

A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her

Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
OVANDO, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled

In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
ANIMALS
