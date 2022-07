Arizona's unemployment rate saw a slight uptick in June, the first increase the state has seen since April 2020, when the start of the pandemic triggered massive job losses. Driving the news: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Arizona jumped by one-tenth of a percentage point from May to June, to 3.3%, according to the monthly jobs report from the state's Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO).

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO