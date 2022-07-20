ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Portland man stole 26 catalytic converters from business

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago
A number of catalytic converters at a scrap metal facility, December 14, 2021 (KOIN)

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., is charged with first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters from a Toledo, Wash. business on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., is charged with first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that Vaidabid Jr. had entered into a business and cut the catalytic converters off of 26 trucks before leaving through a fence line, carrying the converters in a garbage can.

Deputies say that a short time later, a Washington State trooper located Vaidabid Jr.’s vehicle in Cowlitz County and discovered that he was in the process of cutting a catalytic converter off another vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

All 26 catalytic converters were recovered.

onlyheretofuckshitup
1d ago

50% of this blame goes on the scrap metal companies, thereby in the catalytic converters they need to have something in place when people come in with that many caddy let it converters they need to have proof of where they got them say a junkyard owner or something like that cuz the average person does not come in with 25 to 30 catalytic converters this goes on to company to buy them

KUOW

Vancouver business to pay $40,000 after removing catalytic converters from trucks

Thieves have been sawing off catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and selling the precious metals inside them. But there’s another type of catalytic crime going on. Some businesses have been paying to have the pollution-prevention devices illegally removed from their diesel trucks to boost their performance. The...
