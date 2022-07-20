ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ultra-processed foods ‘make up almost two-thirds of Britain’s school meals’

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyBrx_0gleVwPx00
(PA) (PA Wire)

British primary and secondary school children are getting the majority of their lunchtime calories from “ultra-processed” food – increasing their risk of poor health and obesity, according to a study.

Overall, around 75% of calories across all types of school lunches came from ultra-processed foods (UPFs) such as bread, snacks, pudding and sugary drinks, research by Imperial College London and published in the journal Nutrients found.

On the whole, packed lunches contained more calories from highly processed foods at 82% compared to 64% in school meals across all ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBMqm_0gleVwPx00
(PA) (PA Archive)

However, within school meals, the study found that secondary schoolchildren had higher levels of UPFs (70% of calories) compared to primary schoolchildren (61% of calories).

Secondary school meals contained a higher proportion of calories from fast food items, puddings and desserts.

In general, children from lower-income backgrounds were more likely to have higher levels of high processed food on their plates (77% of calories) than children from higher-income backgrounds (71% of calories).

In primary school, almost half of the calories in packed lunches came from ultra-processed bread and snacks, compared to just 13% of calories of school meals.

Packed lunches also tended to have fewer calories from minimally processed fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy and starch such as pasta or potatoes, compared to school meals.

One of the largest contributors to ultra-processed calories as a proportion of grams of food intake came from fluids such as fizzy drinks, fruit juice or yogurt drinks.

Researchers looked at the diets of more than 3,300 children in primary and secondary school, collected through the National Diet and Nutrition survey, to examine the proportion of UPFs in food brought from home and school meals, including free school meals or food bought by students at the school canteen.

According to the team, one of the easiest and most cost-effective opportunities to improve the nutritional value of school lunches would be to swap high calorie, ultra-processed drinks for water.

The researchers said urgent policy changes were needed to cap the amount of processed foods within school lunches and to increase access to free school meals, which could help to boost the diets and the health of Britain’s children.

Previous research has linked regular consumption of UPFs with obesity and increased long-term risk of health conditions like Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Dr Jennie Parnham, from the School of Public Health at Imperial College London and first author on the paper, said: “This is the first study to look at the extent of ultra-processed food content in school lunches for children of all ages. We need to view these findings as a call to action to invest in policies that can promote healthy eating.

“Owing to the current cost-of-living crisis, school meals should be a way for all children to access a low-cost nutritious meal. Yet, our research suggests this is not currently the case.

“Ultra-processed foods are often cheap, readily available, and heavily marketed – often as healthy options. But these foods are also generally higher in salt, fat, sugar, and other additives, and linked with a range of poor health outcomes, so it’s important that people are aware of the health risks of children consuming them in high levels at school.

“As food prices continue to rise in the UK and globally, accessing affordable, healthy food will become more challenging for many more people. School meals should offer children from all backgrounds access to a healthy and minimally processed meal, yet they are currently failing to meet their potential.”

Dr Eszter Vamos, from Imperial’s School of Public Health, added: “With the rising cost of living, many families are struggling to access healthy foods, and school meals might be the only opportunity for many children to have a healthy regular main meal. School meals are critically important in making sure that every child has access to an affordable nutritious meal.

“Children in England consume very high levels of ultra-processed foods, and it is worrying that meals consumed at school contribute to this. Our findings call for urgent policy changes to improve the accessibility and quality of school meals as this could shape children’s overall diets considerably with important consequences for their current and future health.”

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

How Many Bananas Should You Eat Per Day?

Bananas are nutrient-dense and healthy, but you should avoid eating more than 2 a day. According to the USDA, the amount of fruit you should eat a day is as follows:. 2 cups a day for women between the ages of 19 and 30 years. 1.5 cups a day for...
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Avoid This Pantry Snack At All Costs—It Causes Belly Fat!

While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Processed Foods#Ultra Processed Food#School Children#Fast Food#Food Drink#Uk#British#Imperial College London#Nutrients
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Healthiest Way To Cook Chicken, Once And For All

Whether your goal is to lose weight or just make healthier meal choices, chicken in your diet can provide your body with protein and energy. With that said, we reached out to registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about one healthy way to cook chicken, and the many benefits it can offer when done regularly. Read on for tips and suggestions from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and founder of The Candida Diet and Jen Welper, wellness executive chef at the New Mayo Clinic Diet.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicineNet.com

The 11 Best Fruits for Weight Loss

Fruit can be a healthy and nutritious snack, but some are better than others when it comes to weight loss. Here are 11 fruits that are low in sugar and high in fiber that make healthy options for weight loss. 11 fruits to include in your weight loss diet. 1....
WEIGHT LOSS
WebMD

Worst Foods for Heart Health

The worst foods for your heart are packed with harmful fats, sodium, and added sugar. No single food can ruin an otherwise balanced eating plan, but a steady diet of these, and other poor choices, can harm your heart health in the long run. Processed meats: Hot dogs, bacon, sausage,...
HEALTH
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
Medical News Today

Is it better to eat several small meals or fewer larger ones?

Many of us may have heard that eating several small meals daily can help improve metabolism and achieve optimal health. However, evidence to support this claim is mixed. In this Honest Nutrition feature, we take an in-depth look at the current research behind meal frequency and discuss the benefits of small frequent meals compared with fewer, larger ones.
NUTRITION
TODAY.com

After years of disordered eating, walking and 1 healthy eating hack turned her life around

Shelby Sacco is a 25-year-old from Michigan whose TikTok video about her weight loss and healthy eating journey is going viral. In the video, which has over 2.5 million views and 444,000 likes, Sacco breaks down how she lost 25 pounds and has maintained her weight loss for over a year by eating healthy 60% to 80% of the week. Her advice is approachable and her delivery upbeat, but just two years ago, she was in a very different place.
MICHIGAN STATE
boxrox.com

Best Science Based Diet For Fat Loss

When it comes to losing weight, the biggest thing you can do to help you is to take care of what you eat. Check out the best science based diet for fat loss according to a top fitness trainer. You are what you eat. You probably heard that before and...
DIETS
Medical News Today

Can ultra-processed foods affect cognitive performance?

Researchers investigated the effects of ultra-processed foods such as pizza, white bread, and chocolate on cognitive performance in older adults. They found that ultra-processed foods are linked to reduced language and executive function in older adults without chronic illness. They noted that reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods may prevent cognitive...
HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Higher Kidney Disease Risk

People who consumed the most ultra-processed foods are at higher risk for chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Ultra-processed foods are defined as containing minimal to no whole foods — foods in their natural form — and are often processed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNN

How to actually snack healthily, according to nutritionists

Improving eating habits is high on the list of popular New Year’s resolutions, and it’s a great goal to have, because even small changes to your diet can have big results in the form of more energy, better skin, improved sleep and more. We spoke to experts about their favorite healthy snacks, and some kitchen essentials that make them easy to make too.
NUTRITION
The Independent

The Independent

754K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy