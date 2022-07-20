ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Secret Service turned over just one text message to January 6 panel, sources say

By Hugo Lowell in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

The Secret Service turned over just one text message to the House January 6 committee on Tuesday, in response to a subpoena compelling the production of all communications from the day before and the day of the US Capitol attack, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Secret Service told the panel the single text was the only message responsive to the subpoena, the sources said, and while the agency vowed to conduct a forensic search for any other text or phone records, it indicated such messages were likely to prove irrecoverable.

House investigators also learned that the texts were seemingly lost as part of an agency-wide reset of phones on 27 January 2021, the sources said – 11 days after Congress first requested the communications and two days after agents were reminded to back up their phones.

The disclosures were worse than the committee had anticipated, the sources said. The panel had hoped to receive more than a single text and was dismayed to learn that the messages were lost even after they had been requested for congressional investigations.

It marked a damaging day for the Secret Service, which is required to preserve records like any other executive branch agency, and now finds itself in the crosshairs of the select committee examining its response with respect to the Capitol attack.

The circumstances surrounding the erasure of the Secret Service texts have become central to the January 6 committee’s work as it investigates how agents and leaders planned to move Donald Trump and Mike Pence as violence unfolded at the Capitol.

The controversy – and the subpoena – over the lost text messages emerged last week after the Department of Homeland Security inspector general, Joseph Cuffari, the watchdog for the Secret Service, revealed many messages from the time in question had gone missing.

In a letter to Congress , the inspector general said some Secret Service texts from 5 and 6 January 2021 were erased amid a “device replacement program” and indicated that the agency was stonewalling his investigation by slow-walking the production of evidence.

The Secret Service has said the missing texts were purged as part of a planned agency-wide reset of phones and replacement of devices. Agents were told to back up data to an internal drive, one source said, but that directive appears to have been ignored.

Members of Secret Service stand guard as Air Force One, with Trump aboard, lands at Valley international airport in January 2021. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Hours after the complaint letter from Cuffari, the chair of the January 6 committee, Bennie Thompson, met the panel’s staff director, David Buckley, and his deputy, Kristin Amerling, before convening members to request a closed-door briefing from the inspector general.

The Guardian first reported the inspector general told the committee the Secret Service’s account of why the texts went missing kept changing, among other issues, prompting the panel to issue a subpoena for the texts and after-action reports later the same day.

But even as the Secret Service complied with the subpoena, and produced thousands of pages of documents related to decisions made on the day of the Capitol attack, the agency could provide just one text message, the sources said.

The Secret Service was also unable to provide any after-action reports, the sources said, because none were conducted. Cuffari said the agency opted to use his review as the after-action report – only for personnel to slow-walk his investigation, the sources said.

Reached for comment on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, did not dispute that only one text message was sent to the committee.

The fallout from the missing text messages episode, as well as testimony from former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson describing a fracas inside the presidential vehicle on January 6 as Trump tried to reach for the steering wheel, has renewed questions over credibility.

According to the Secret Service, the sequence of events was as follows: agents were told of a forthcoming update in December 2020, Congress requested communications on 16 January 2021, agents were reminded to back up data on 25 January and the update went through on 27 January.

The agents were told in the reminder about “how to save information that they were obligated or desired to preserve so that no pertinent data or federal records” were lost, though the note seemingly went unheeded and texts were purged.

House investigators are discussing with the inspector general the possibility of reconstructing the lost texts, the sources said, examining options including acquiring specialized software and forensic tools.

The justice department inspector general has been able to retrieve lost texts , recovering messages in 2018 from two senior FBI officials who investigated former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Trump and exchanged notes criticizing the latter.

The Secret Service was not responsible for security at the Capitol on January 6 – that is performed by US Capitol police – but agents led protection details for Trump, Pence and other executive branch officials across Washington that day.

But Secret Service actions have become a focus for House investigators as they investigate whether and when the agency knew Trump wanted to go to the Capitol, and whether it intended to remove Pence from the complex as rioters sought to stop certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

The missing texts are also the subject of a new investigation , after the National Archives told the Secret Service to launch an internal review and issue a report within 30 calendar days if it found that any texts were “improperly deleted”.

Comments / 102

Stanley Paige
1d ago

smells of subterfuge! everyone Trump touches is somehow compromised. first his phone logs and now the communications from the secret service. the cover up is obvious!

Reply(10)
63
He is the Truth
1d ago

The worst part is it happened 11 days AFTER the messages were requested. Anyone would have taken care to preserve/copy the messages upon receiving the request, even when they reset their devices. It sure sounds more than fishy.

Reply(8)
44
my opinion
1d ago

What is it about trump and these guys so devoted to protect him?🧩perhaps🛸🏦💸soon we’ll find out! Karma is just around the bend!

Reply(4)
40
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House

Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the DOJ after he left the White House, new records reveal. The memo by Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and delivered on the morning of January 20, 2020, said the Justice Department “must” release the binder of declassified documents about the flawed Trump-Russia investigation, following a Privacy Act review. The Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland still does not appear to have released the records, despite the declassification order from Trump and the last-minute memo from Meadows.
The Independent

‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings

Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
Newsweek

Trump Did the Crime, Biden May Do the Time | Opinion

While the Jan. 6 committee has done a masterful job in laying out the numerous federal crimes Trump committed in his desperate attempt to hold on to power — from conspiracy to defraud the government to obstructing an official proceeding to inciting a rebellion to witness tampering — the committee is virtually powerless to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
DOJ, FBI deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Report

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
The Independent

‘Relishing prospect of martyrdom’: Steve Bannon accused of treating trial as theatre arriving for court in three shirts

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Steve Bannon, the right-wing activist and one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump, who was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events leading up to and during the 6 January Capitol riot.Arriving for Jury selection on Monday at the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, Mr Bannon was accused of showboating by some observers because he appeared in his customary multiple layers of clothing. Specifically, Mr Bannon wore three shirts.Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein...
Newsweek

Russia Claims Ukraine Soldiers Made Into 'Monsters' by Secret Experiments

Russian officials claimed on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have been turned into "monsters" in "secret experiments" in biological laboratories in Ukraine funded by the United States government. Vice-speakers of Russia's Federation Council and the State Duma, Konstantin Kosachev and Irina Yarovaya made the remarks after a regular meeting of a...
Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
The Guardian

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes wig mid-race but still qualifies in worlds 200m

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat as she suffered a surprise defeat to Niger’s Aminatou Seyni. The incident occurred as the Jamaican flew around the bend and felt her electric turquoise wig slipping – forcing her to reach her right arm upwards and take a second or so to adjust it. However she still finished in 22.26sec as she qualified easily for Tuesday’s semi-final.
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
