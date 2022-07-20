ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses as temperatures stay in the 90s

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

New Jersey is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures rising into the 90s. The scorching temperatures have caused some emergency rooms in the state to become busier with patients experiencing heat-related illnesses.

“Several kids are coming in, adults as well, with complaints of heat illness,” says Dr. Harpreet Pall, chair of pediatrics at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Doctors say that what may be concerning about the heat is that some may not notice the signs of heat illness until it is too late.

“A common mistake that I would observe is that children are continuing to exercise, or even adults for that matter, and just not recognizing that they're starting to get exposed to heat and they're developing illness from the heat as well,” Pall says.

Signs of heat exhaustion include: Dizziness, weakness, headaches and thirst.

Heat exhaustion can then progress into heat stroke. Symptoms for heat stroke include: Dizziness, fainting and rapid breathing.

Pall recommends wearing loose clothing, drinking sports drinks or water, or even a little bit of salt water to boost hydration. People outside should also take breaks in the shade or in air conditioning. Those who can’t, should use a cool, damp towel on their body to stay cool.

“If you're exercising, you know every 20 minutes or so just taking a break. Even if it's for a few minutes it's really important,” Pall says. “If you're relaxing under the sun, it might be a little bit longer before you decide to take a break. But just make sure that you're staying really hydrated as well.”

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s for the rest of the week.

