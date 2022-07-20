New Jersey expands monkeypox vaccine availability, distribution

New Jersey officials announced on Tuesday that the state will be expanding the availability and distribution of the monkeypox vaccine.

“The vaccine will now be available to high-risk New Jerseyans and those who think they may have been exposed to the virus – helping protect the health of our residents,” Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter.

There are currently 45 probable and confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

The state plans to distribute 2,700 doses of the vaccine.

The virus mainly spreads through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox.

People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Some may develop zit-like bumps on many parts of the body.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.