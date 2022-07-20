UH West Oʻahu accredited for 8 years

A new report examines the total impact that spending by medical schools and teaching hospitals has on Hawaiʻi’s economy, including jobs, labor income and overall economic value added. The AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges) data shows that spending by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), its residency programs and affiliated faculty physician practice plans with support from its affiliated teaching hospitals supports 3,485 jobs and contributes $260 million to the Hawaiʻi economy. Associated spending by employees represents 0.26% of Hawaiʻi’s gross domestic product (GDP)—or $181 per Hawaiʻi resident.
