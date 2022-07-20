UH West Oʻahu accredited for 8 years

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College has earned accreditation for the next eight years from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission. The commission’s decision was based on a campus visit in March, as well as supporting information and documentation prepared by deans, faculty coordinator, and their support staff all led by Dean and Accreditation Liaison Officer Laura Lees Nagle. In all, it took 18 months to prepare for the review.

