Honolulu, HI

UH West Oʻahu accredited for 8 years

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu has been reaffirmed for eight years of accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission. The accreditation process is a...

www.hawaii.edu

the university of hawai'i system

UH Maui College accredited for 8 years

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College has earned accreditation for the next eight years from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission. The commission’s decision was based on a campus visit in March, as well as supporting information and documentation prepared by deans, faculty coordinator, and their support staff all led by Dean and Accreditation Liaison Officer Laura Lees Nagle. In all, it took 18 months to prepare for the review.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa’s Martin Ramos recognized for maintenance excellence

Martin Ramos, a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa groundskeeper, has been awarded the President’s Award for Excellence in Buildings & Grounds Maintenance. The award is given to an employee from one of UH’s 10 campuses who has exhibited sustained superior performance in a maintenance, landscaping, custodial or trucking position.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Basic needs insecurity, available resources highlighted in new video

A 2021 study of University of Hawaiʻi student basic needs security found that 58% of respondents experienced at least one form of basic needs insecurity during the prior 12 months. Basic needs include food and housing, childcare, mental health, financial resources and transportation, among others. In addition, 58% of students who experienced basic needs insecurity did not apply for campus support because they did not know how.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free mental health technician training at Windward CC

Trained mental health technicians are in demand in Hawaiʻi, and a new certificate that can be completed at Windward Community College in just one semester is aimed to grow that workforce. Recently, Windward CC and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) recognized two graduates who earned a mental health technician certificate of competence. Jacqueline Turner and Cristine Lucas, both of whom work at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital, completed their certificates in spring 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Education
mauinow.com

First graduates of mental health technician program honored in Hawaiʻi

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health and Windward Community College honored the first two graduates of a new certificate program to grow Hawaiʻi’s mental healthcare workforce. Cristine Lucas, who works at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital, and Jacqueline Turner, who works for the State Operated Special Residential Programs, both completed the Mental Health Technician Certificate of Competence program in the Spring 2022 semester.
KANEOHE, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH extramural funding hits record $505M in FY2022

For the first time in its history, the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system topped half a billion dollars in extramural funding with a record $505 million in fiscal year 2022 (FY2022), which ended June 30. The record total tops UH’s previous record of $488.6 million in FY2011 and is a $19.5 million or 4% increase over FY2021.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH med school contributes $260M to Hawaiʻi economy

A new report examines the total impact that spending by medical schools and teaching hospitals has on Hawaiʻi’s economy, including jobs, labor income and overall economic value added. The AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges) data shows that spending by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), its residency programs and affiliated faculty physician practice plans with support from its affiliated teaching hospitals supports 3,485 jobs and contributes $260 million to the Hawaiʻi economy. Associated spending by employees represents 0.26% of Hawaiʻi’s gross domestic product (GDP)—or $181 per Hawaiʻi resident.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New Mānoa signage features ancient place names, cultural knowledge

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will begin installing new bilingual signage based on kānaka ʻōiwi (Native Hawaiian) knowledge and values. The new signs will be placed in front of 20 of the campus’ main buildings starting July 2022 with the Life Sciences building and Bilger Hall. The first two signs will be in place in time for the start of the fall 2022 semester.
HONOLULU, HI
#Accreditation#Student Loans#West O Ahu#The University Of Hawai I#Wasc Senior College And
the university of hawai'i system

$1.5M STEM scholarships to advance future biologists with data science skills

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has been awarded $1.5 million for scholarships for low-income students who are pursuing degrees focusing on the biological application of data science. The five-year grant through the National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in STEM (S-STEM) program, Student Training through Immersive Data Science Education (STRIDE) and will fund 67 scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: ʻOlo ʻawa

—Coconut shell cut lengthwise as a cup for ʻawa (kava). “The kahu kānoa (person who is tending to the ʻawa) poured the ʻawa into an ʻolo ʻawa.”. —Mahi La Pierre, Education Specialist, Kūkalahale, Kūlana Hawaiʻi Hawaiian Programs Division, Honolulu Community College.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kahului Lani adds more affordable senior housing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing was held for the second phase of the Kahului Lani senior affordable apartments in Kahului on Maui on Tuesday, July 19. The blessing was coordinated by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News...
KAHULUI, HI
the university of hawai'i system

STAR TREK inspired by College’s first dean

Charles Knapp of Carlsbad, CA (by way of Honolulu Star Advertiser columnist Bob Sigall) confirmed today that there is a connection between our first dean, Wilfred “Jasper” Holmes, and STAR TREK. Mr. Knapp wrote…. “One of the strongest early memories of mine was of course, December 7th and...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball indoor, beach teams earn national academic awards

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Rainbow Wahine indoor and beach volleyball teams earned Team Academic Awards from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) for the 2021–22 academic year. Both teams received recognition for the second straight season. The UH indoor and beach squads are among more...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Honolulu homeowners may qualify for this tax exemption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeowners who live on their property can file a claim for a home exemption to reduce property assessments and taxes, according to the City and County of Honolulu. To qualify for the exemption, homeowners must own and occupy their property as the principal home. If the...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH group’s drive to perpetuate ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi earns 8 Nā Hōkū nominations

A 22-member traditional Hawaiian music group born out of the Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language (KCHL) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is paving a path to perpetuate Hawaiʻi’s mother tongue. Fresh off of recording its very first album inside a brand new studio on the Mānoa campus, The Tuahine Troupe has their sights set on expanding the use of ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) throughout the islands and around the world, starting with its members.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Trio of Rainbow Warriors named to national basketball academic honors court

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa‘s Mate Colina, Jerome Desrosiers and Zoar Nedd earned spots on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2021–22 Honors Court. The NABC Honors Court recognizes men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. This is...
HONOLULU, HI

