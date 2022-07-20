ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Mongols member takes stand in retrial, says he shot Pomona SWAT officer in fear for his own life

By Carlos Granda
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJnhN_0gleTuiv00
EMBED <> More Videos Alleged killer of Pomona SWAT officer claims he feared for his life

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The retrial of a Mongols Motorcycle Club member - who is accused of killing a Pomona SWAT officer in 2014 - continued Tuesday, which included his own testimony.

David Martinez took the stand in his retrial that's been going on for months.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

Martinez is accused of killing Pomona SWAT officer Shaun Diamond.

In court, he admitted to pulling the trigger, but claims it was because he feared for his life.

In October 2014, police were serving a search warrant at Martinez's home.

He had a shotgun under his bed.

Authorities said Diamond was shot as he went in through the door and was hit above his ballistics vest.

"It's been a long eight years," said Diamond's partner, Pomona PD Cpl. Chris Lewis, who was in court Tuesday. "Our thoughts are still, daily, with Shaun and his family. And for those of us who had a close relationship with Shaun or were there, it doesn't feel like eight years ago. It still feels pretty recent."

Martinez told the courtroom he joined the Mongols because he liked the brotherhood but eventually he became disillusioned and wanted to get out. He told the judge he was afraid of retaliation, which is the reason he claims he had a weapon.

Martinez's retrial could take off the entire month of August for juror vacations.

Some, however, are hoping to conclude the retrial before the end of July.

"We miss him, our community misses him, our law enforcement community misses him, family misses him, so we're looking to getting to the end of this," said Pomona PD Sgt. Alyssa Bostrom.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man shoots at cars then shoots himself in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - Residents of a Redondo Beach neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place for more than three hours Saturday after a neighbor fired gunshots into cars and ultimately shot himself to death. Redondo Beach police officers were called at 12:52 p.m. to a shots fired call in...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
localocnews.com

CHP arrests Lakewood man on suspicion of attempted murder in La Palma

On Friday, July 22, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a man suspected of attempted murder. The arrest stems from an assault that occurred near State Route 91 (SR-91) earlier near in the day leaving another man hospitalized with serious injuries. On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m.,...
LA PALMA, CA
foxla.com

Woman stabbed to death at South LA pizzeria

LOS ANGELES - A woman was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an "ambulance cutting" at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Gang member who was shot at by LAPD officers in Sun Valley disappears during standoff

An armed gang member who was shot at by Los Angeles police officers is at large Friday morning in the Sun Valley area. According to the LAPD, Foothill Division gang officers were patrolling at about 7 p.m. near the 7800 block of Radford Avenue, near Strathern Street, when they saw a suspect they identified as a known gang member get out of a vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm. During a traffic stop, officers shot at the suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Violent Crime#Mongols Motorcycle Club#Pomona Pd Cpl
Key News Network

Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Driver Found in Crashed Truck

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A mortally wounded gunshot victim was located in a truck involved in a traffic collision on Saturday, July 23, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 11:28 a.m., Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies and firefighters from numerous Los Angeles County Fire Department stations responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Lancaster Boulevard and 20th Street West.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Police shoot a man in East LA

A man was transported to the hospital Friday in unknown condition after being shot by police in East Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an officer shot the man after a possible stolen vehicle pursuit, which police responded to at around 3:15 p.m., later became a foot pursuit. It is unclear what lead up to the actual shooting.  Officials with LA County Fire responded to the scene, at Eastern and Landsdowne Avenues, at around 6:54 p.m. and transported the man to a nearby trauma center. 
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Over 400 firearms recovered during Santa Ana gun buyback

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Over 400 firearms were recovered during a Santa Ana Anonymous Gun Buyback event on Saturday. The event aimed to reduce the amount of guns in the community. Participants dropped off firearms to the Santa Ana Police Department, with no questions asked, in exchange for a...
SANTA ANA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Weapons Seized, 13 Arrested After Multi-Location Search Warrant is Served in Azusa

AZUSA - The cavalry was called in Friday as officers from nearby agencies assisted the Azusa Police Department in serving a multi-location search warrant. The operation netted 13 arrests and the seizure of illegal handguns and other evidence related to various gang crimes. Those arrested face charges ranging from probation violations to conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Azusa Police Department.
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Threatening Coworkers at Eastvale Warehouse

A 43-year-old man accused of threatening acts of violence against coworkers at an Eastvale warehouse and assembling high-capacity firearms in his home was charged Friday with making criminal threats and other offenses. Steven Allen Schultz of Apple Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday...
EASTVALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man wounded in shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man told deputies he was shot while walking on a sidewalk early Friday morning in Lancaster. The victim walked into the Lancaster Sheriff’ Station at approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday, July 22, and said he had been shot in front of a tattoo shop in the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, Deputy Veronica Fathom told City News Service.
LANCASTER, CA
paininthepass.info

Amber Alert Issues For Girl & Mother Allegedly Taken By Father

PICO RIVERA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An Amber Alert has been issued out of Los Angeles County for a one-year-old girl and her mother allegedly abducted by the girl’s father, according to California Highway Patrol. Ella Gasca was taken by her father Jason Gasca on July 23,...
PICO RIVERA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy