Jets RB Breece Hall signs rookie deal

The Green Bay Packers have spent the majority of their offseason looking to address the losses left by All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the receiver position. They signed veteran Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal earlier in the offseason. They drafted three rookies in April's draft, including North Dakota State's Christian Watson. Experienced receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are back for another season in Green Bay. Also, the team is looking for a bounce-back season from the hungry Amari Rodgers. But perhaps the team is still looking to add some more veteran help to the wide receiver group. They worked out nine-year veteran John Brown Wednesday in the hopes of possibly adding him to the 90-man roster before the start of training camp next week.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO