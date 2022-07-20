Defiance repeats as ACME state champion

Coldwater’s Brady Lefeld dives back to first base before Defiance’s Christian Commisso can apply the tag during Tuesday night’s ACME state championship game at the Wally Post Athletic Complex in St. Henry. See more game photos on 6B. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

ST. HENRY — Throughout this season’s ACME state baseball tournament, Defiance pounded the baseball, while its pitching was next to perfect.

Tuesday night, Defiance put it all together, en route to a 10-0 run-rule victory over Coldwater (18-5) in the ACME state championship game at St. Henry’s Wally Post Sports Complex.

Defiance (17-4) recorded 15 base hits, while starting pitcher David Jimenez gave up just three base hits, as the Bulldogs notched its second consecutive ACME state title.

In the history of ACME baseball, Defiance has now won 13 state titles.

For Jimenez, it’s his second consecutive ACME state title as a pitcher.

Tuesday, Jimenez pitched all six innings. The senior-to-be righthander struck out five and walked three. He threw 83 pitches on the day.

Jimenez said he wasn’t thinking about what he accomplished last season, but was focused on the game at hand.

“It feels nice,” Jimenez said. “Coming in, I wasn’t really thinking about it. I had all the confidence (in the teammates) behind me. I didn’t doubt our team at all. It feels good to come out here with a clean slate and do it again.”

Defiance scored 39 runs in its three games at the ACME state tournament. The Bulldogs’ pitching was stellar as well.

“We’ve been hitting the ball great,” first-year Defiance ACME head coach Doug Williamson said. “Pitching has been outstanding, too. Like I said, these guys can pitch. These top three guys know what they are doing. They know what they have to do.

“Hitting-wise, we’re putting pressure on teams, and forcing them to make plays. We put everything all together the last three days. In my opinion, that’s the best we looked all year. You can’t ask for much more than what these guys did.”

Defiance scored three runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, and then put the game away in the bottom of the sixth with two more runs.

Jackson Walter and Jimenez led Defiance at the plate, both going 3 for 4.

Aidan Kiessling, Gavino Gomez and Cody Shaw each had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Justin Kaup got the starting nod on the pitching mound for Coldwater. The senior lefthander worked three innings before being lifted. Kaup gave up five runs on nine hits, while striking out one batter. He tossed 49 pitches.

Mason Welsch came in to relieve Kaup. However, Welsch lasted just a third of an inning. Curtis Duerr came in to take over the pitching duties the rest of the way.

“We really needed to do something there, early,” Coldwater head coach Tom Brunswick said. “I thought that if we could have scored early, then it might have been a little different. But I knew that in order to beat a team like Defiance, we would have to play our ‘A’ game. They’re a really good team.”

For the game, Coldwater committed four errors. Defiance did not commit any errors.

“You cannot give a team like Defiance extra outs,” Brunswick said.

Defiance senior Aidan Kiesseling was named the most valuable player of the ACME state tournament.

“It was great to see the seniors go out this way,” Williamson said. “But that’s Defiance baseball. … That’s what everybody expects – to come out and give it their best. We did it this weekend. This weekend, they were focused. These guys were ready to go.”

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.