NBA player Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
California authorities announced that NBA player Miles Bridges is facing felony charges of domestic violence and child abuse stemming from an incident involving his wife last month.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said on Tuesday that Bridges, 24, is facing a felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón (D) said in a statement, adding that children who witness domestic violence within their family “are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable.”

“Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process,” Gascón concluded.

Bridges, a 2018 NBA draft pick, was arrested last month on allegations of assaulting his wife at a Los Angeles residence, Kansas affiliate KSNT reported.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Bridges’s wife, Mychelle Johnson, shared photos of the injuries she sustained in the attack, which included a concussion, multiple bruises and a strained neck muscle, North Carolina affiliate WNCN reported.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson said in the Instagram post. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

The former Michigan State University standout spent the last four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, posting career highs in points, rebounds and assists in 80 games last season for the NBA franchise.

The Hornets in a statement said they were aware of the charges and would “continue to monitor” them.

Bridges, who also recently launched a rap career, is currently a restricted free agent and was expected to receive a max contract from bidding teams during the league’s free agency period.

The NBA player is expected to be arraigned in a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday as the case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Comments / 1

The Hill

