East Windsor, NJ

Interested East Windsor school board members have less than one week to file nominating petition

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Those interested in becoming school board members have less than one week left to file a nominating petition with the Mercer County Clerk’s Office in Trenton by deadline. As of July 18, incumbent school board member Nicole LaRusso was the only candidate who filed to run for a seat on...

Comments / 0

 

Trentonian

2 Trenton councilmen sue McBride for blocking nomination for open seat

TRENTON – City legislators George Muschal and Joe Harrison have had enough of Council President Kathy McBride’s antics. They’re suing the legislative leader in hopes of overturning her decision blocking the nomination of Elvin Montero to fill the vacant seat of ex-At-Large Councilman Santiago Rodriguez, who resigned at the end of June to move with family to Florida.
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Monmouth County News Briefs, July 20

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 93 nonprofit organizations in the county are being awarded grants in the total amount of $24.28 million through the Monmouth County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program. The commissioners approved the grants at their regular meeting...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Common calendar, Packet papers, July 22

Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
#Election Local#East Windsor School Board#Incumbent School Board#The School Board#The Elections Tab
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County offers safety and security programs for seniors

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department wants county seniors and residents with disabilities to feel safe and secure in their homes. To assist them, the department is accepting appointments to perform free home security and safety inspections. During the inspections, a specialist goes through a resident’s home and then makes recommendations for various safety or security improvements or modifications that may be needed.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Utility asks residents in more NJ counties to conserve water

Increased water use because of the heat wave has prompted New Jersey American Water to request customers in five more counties to conserve water effective immediately. The utility made the request of customers in Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties to go onto an odd/even schedule for outdoor watering. The utility earlier made the request of its customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hightstownborough.com

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY – Administrative Assistant – Public Works

Hightstown Borough is seeking a full-time administrative assistant to the Superintendent of Public Works. Applicants must be organized, detailed oriented, possess excellent customer service, oral and written communication skills and be able to work independently. The ideal candidate must be a team player and will be responsible for the day-to-day office operations. Proficiency in Word, Excel and Edmunds preferred. Duties shall include, but not be limited to: creating and maintaining database programs for work orders, personnel data and fleet maintenance. Maintains department’s current and archival records and files. Maintain and file Right to Know, Clean Communities and Recycling Tonnage Reports with the County and State. Tracks and verifies monthly fuel use for all departments as well as monthly waste disposal. Assists in the preparation and monitoring of the operating budget. Processes department’s monthly invoices. Communicates with residents to provide information and resolve issues. Other clerical and technical support as required by the Superintendent. To apply, email your resume to priggio@hightstownborough.com. Applications are available on the Hightstown Borough website www.hightstownborough.com. Salary dependent on qualifications. All applications are due by August 15, 2022. No calls, please. Hightstown Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: July 20

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News news briefs, July 20

The Chelsea at Toms River, a senior housing and care facility, is lending a hand to families with children who have cancer by providing funds to help beat the disease, according to a press release. The Assisted Living and Memory Care community teamed up with Ocean of Love, a nonprofit...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
