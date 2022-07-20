Bunn Golf Course closed Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lindsay Bridge boat docks and parking area at Lake Springfield will be closed to the public beginning at 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 through 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The closure is due to triathlons that are planned for the area. During...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WICS) — Downtown Springfield, Inc. is celebrating summer with an architectural walking tour. On Wednesday, the tour was led by a site interpreter from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The tour focused on historic buildings throughout downtown Springfield. Organizers say this is just one way to...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County salt dome is sinking. We're told the damage is substantial. Officials say that one possible factor is a closed mine shaft over 200 feet under the dome. Officials also say the 3500 tons of salt in the dome has not impacted the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It wasn’t just electrical shock that claimed the life of a Roanoke man who was one of five people initially injured putting up a gutter on a LaSalle County home. That’s the finding of Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, conducting an autopsy Wednesday on Seth...
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The owners of Asher’s Bar & Grill, Russell and Ashley Spencer are making the last touches to their renowned restaurant, now in Pekin. Back in November, their Farmington restaurant was destroyed in a fire, but they refused to stop there. The Spencers said the...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly a decade of planning and building, the Bloomington-Normal Y.M.C.A. is preparing to open its new facility in Bloomington. The nearly 70,000 sq. feet facility will be located near OSF St. Joseph off of Washington Street. Spaces in the building include expanded gym space and an aquatic center featuring water therapy pools and many basketball hoops on the gymnasium floor.
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Central A&M High School and Gregory Intermediate School principal shared some uplifting news Wednesday night. Two of the students injured in a crash on US 51 last week seem to be improving. In a post shared on social media, principal Courtney Hiler said Damien...
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois State Trooper was hurt Wednesday morning when their car was hit by a truck while on duty. The crash happened in Monticello at Kirby Medical Center just after 7 a.m. State Police officials said a semi-truck was backing out of a private drive across Medical Center Drive to a […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council on Wednesday night passed an ordinance to keep pedestrians out of some Capital City intersections. The measure targets 17 intersections including Veterans Parkway and Lindbergh Boulevard, Chatham Road and Wabash Avenue, and Sangamon Avenue and Dirksen Parkway. No one will be able...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's another troll sighting in Springfield!. The Lincoln Memorial Gardens hosted the Springfield Art Association's second annual troll camp again this year. The Springfield Art Association spent the entire month making a troll during the camp. They finished their amazing work earlier this month. The...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There's a new home for Lutheran High School students. School officials announced Wednesday night that students would be attending classes at Springfield's First Church of the Nazarene. The move comes after the current building started sinking because of mine subsidence, according to the Lutheran High...
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA)– Lincoln Rural Fire Protection Department is mourning the loss of one of their lieutenant firefighters. According to a social media post, Lieutenant Arthur (Andy) Anderson III passed away from cancer Tuesday. They said he battled with cancer for over a year. “There are many descriptions and nicknames that can describe Andy: dedication, […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A bicyclist was hurt on Thursday night after a crash involving a car. The car and the bike were traveling southbound on Chatham Road when the collision occurred. The biker had a gash on the left side of his head and was taken to HSHS...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) is having a free back-to-school bash on August 6. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Springfield's Union Square Park. Kids get to have fun while learning at the same time. Kids...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield aldermen on Wednesday night approved a no smoking zone around Lincoln Library. The ordinance prohibits smoking in the public area around the library, as well as the Municipal Center West. The measure goes into effect immediately.
Sustainability was a key word at Wednesday's Bloomington Zoning Board of Appeals meeting where four petitioners applied for chicken coops. It was an odd item on an otherwise regular agenda. Prior to the first meetings on chicken-keeping by the ZBA in June, there had been only five applicants for a coop since 2019. Now in one stroke, there were four.
SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 22-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in an electric shock incident in Streator last week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 22-year-old Seth Durand died Tuesday morning. He was taken to a Springfield hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident...
DECATUR — The proposal for building a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park is likely to move forward in spite of some community opposition and the objections of two school board members. “Once we have possession of the land, we will have forums for people to come and give...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Firefighters were called to a house fire at the intersection of 5th and Cedar. Crews arrived on scene around 11:30 Tuesday. Heavy smoke was pouring out of a set of windows on the Cedar Street side. The firefighters on scene believed the house was abandoned...
Comments / 0