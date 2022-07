SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The forecast isn’t changing much on the day-to-day but that is the nature of summer. Highs today will get near that 100-degree mark once again, and if they don’t actually reach it the heat index certainly will. Sunshine is expected to dominate the sky, with a few clouds spaced out here and there. Lows tonight will be much the same as they have been lately, upper-70s and low-80s with clear skies, maybe some patchy fog.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO