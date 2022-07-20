ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

BASF commits $780 million expand Geismar plant

By Jeff Palermo
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpXC3_0gleS0r300
Photo credit Getty Images

Chemical giant BASF announces a $780 million project that will double production capacity at its Ascension Parish plant in Geismar. BASF Senior Vice President and plant manager Jeremy Lebold says, when complete, they will produce $600,000 metric tons of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) annually.

“Whether its the football helmets you wear, the shoes you put on, its in the cars that you drive, its in the appliances that you use and basically these products that we make like this MDI are things that people use every single day,” said Lebold.

Lebold says this is the third part of a three-phase expansion of BASF’s MDI manufacturing facility. He says the investment will help them retain over 1,000 existing employees and create nearly 40 new direct jobs.

“Project started back in 2018 and should finish up by the end of 2025, again this is third phase of three phases and the total investment over all three phases is a little over a billion dollars,” said Lebold.

Lebold says when the expansion is done, it will be one of the largest producers of MDI in America.

BASF says the seven-year expansion project will allow it to meet growing North American demand for its products in construction, appliance, transportation, automotive and other sectors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Geismar receives $780 million for chemical plant expansion

GEISMAR - BASF announced a final investment of $780 million to double production capacity at a manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish. The investment marks the launch of the third and final phase of a BASF expansion plan that has been in progress since 2018. The expansion, according to a press release sent out by Louisiana Economic Development, has retained more than 1,000 jobs and created 37 new direct jobs.
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs chemical company plans $17.5 million expansion, will add 8 jobs

Bercen, a Denham Springs specialty chemicals manufacturer, said it will spend $17.5 million to expand its facility, a move that will create eight new jobs. The new jobs have an average annual salary of $75,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion is estimated to create 23 indirect jobs in metro Baton Rouge. Bercen has 55 employees at its local operations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Commercial development in Zachary planned on 130 acres

An investment group has purchased 130 acres in Zachary that it believes is ripe for commercial development. Port Allen-based BGK Investments LLC purchased the tract next to Old Scenic Highway for $1.16 million last week, according to Elifin Realty. Kyle Bratton, a member of the three-person investment group, says by...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ascension Parish, LA
Industry
City
Geismar, LA
Geismar, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Industry
Ascension Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
County
Ascension Parish, LA
fox8live.com

Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. One Avondale family finds it particularly egregious because their power has been disconnected since Hurricane Ida destroyed their home roughly 11 months ago. “They came right after the hurricane into the neighborhood to restore electricity and...
AVONDALE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basf#Plant#Chemical#Mdi Rrb Annually#North American
Baton Rouge Business Report

Developers want to convert former O’Neal Lane bank building into restaurant with bar

The owners of a former bank branch on O’Neal Lane north of South Harrell’s Ferry Road are seeking a new zoning designation that would allow for alcohol service on site. Their application seeks CAB-2 zoning, which permits “bars and lounges as well as businesses involved in the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises.” Developer Manish Sthanki says a restaurant with a bar makes sense for the location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
brproud.com

Ascension Parish opens new roundabout in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish government officials announced the creation of a new roundabout to reduce traffic in the Prairieville area on Thursday, July 21. The roundabout, named Panther Roundabout, located at Highway 930 and Henry Road will ensure traffic flows properly around Prairieville Middle School. The ribbon-cutting...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Popular I-10 detour that connects Louisiana and Mississippi is closed indefinitely. Here’s why.

A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy