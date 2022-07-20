Three alarm fire damages west Wichita apartment complex

Photo credit Getty

Fire damaged an apartment complex it west Wichita. The call was made around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening from the Aspen Park Apartments, in the 8400 block of W Central, east of Tyler Rd.

Crews observed flames coming from a balcony as they arrived. Details remain sketchy, but a second and then a third alarm was made to assist battling the blaze.

One firefighter was injured, and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, that was not considered to be life-threating.

Damage to the roof of one of the apartment building was said to be considerable. Additional information was not immediately available.