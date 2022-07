Salem, and Portland, Oregon’s Vagabond Brewing has permanently ceased operations and closed all locations. Founded in 2012 by three friends Dean Howes, Alvin Klausen, and James Cardwell, who had all previously served in the Marine Corps together, Vagabond Brewing was the fresh and modern new brewery in Salem when it first opened as a taproom/brewpub in 2014 and later expanded to as many as 4 locations in Oregon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO