ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Canada Indigenous Schools Abuse: A Timeline

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For a century, tens of thousands of Indigenous, Inuit and Metis children in Canada were forcibly enrolled in state boarding schools, isolated from their families, language and culture as part of a failed policy of assimilation. Canada has been grappling with the reality of this brutal past for some...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papal chariots. But one of the museum’s least-visited collections is becoming its most contested before Pope Francis’ trip to Canada. The Vatican’s Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum, located near the food court and right before the main exit, houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous peoples from around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens. The Vatican says the feathered headdresses, carved walrus tusks, masks and embroidered animal skins were gifts to Pope Pius XI, who wanted to celebrate the Church’s global reach, its missionaries and the lives of the Indigenous peoples they evangelized. But Indigenous groups from Canada, who were shown a few items in the collection when they traveled to the Vatican last spring to meet with Francis, question how some of the works were actually acquired and wonder what else may be in storage after decades of not being on public display.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Justin Trudeau
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient DNA Suggests That Native Americans Originate From China

Black Foot, Standing Bear, Big Eagle, Sioux. Three members of the Sioux tribe pose in Indian Village, 1898Boston Public Library/Unsplash. There have been previous studies that speculated on the origin of Ancient Native Americans. It is said that Native Americans came to America about 15,000 years ago, but their exact location from where they originated has always been foggy due to the lack of evidence.
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Smithonian

In Israeli Desert, Archaeologists Find One of the Oldest Known Mosques

Archaeologists in Israel’s Negev desert have unearthed a 1,200-year-old mosque—one of the oldest ever discovered worldwide. Big enough to hold a few dozen worshippers, the structure is square-shaped, with a small half-circle alcove in the southern wall facing Mecca, per the Agence France-Presse. Located in what is now...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Black Religion That’s Been Maligned for Centuries

Though Alain Pierre-Louis grew up in a Haitian family that attended Catholic church services most Sundays, he always felt a spiritual pull toward something else. Vodou, a Haitian religion rooted in ancestral remembrance, nature, healing, and justice, was embedded everywhere in his Boston childhood—in the traditional rasin, or “roots,” music blaring from the living-room speakers, and in the Haitian-folkloric-dance performances he would go to with his relatives. But though the art influenced by Vodou was celebrated, the religion itself was considered taboo and a nonstarter at home. “There was no explanation; it was just, ‘No, you don’t need to learn that,’” Pierre-Louis, a 31-year-old environmental educator, told me. “[My parents] wanted me to embrace my culture except that part, our spirituality.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Day#Indigenous Peoples#Vandalism#Inuit#Canadian#The House Of Commons
The Ringer

The World Is on Fire. Here’s a Realistic Plan to Save Humanity.

The world is on fire. In southern Europe, wildfires are streaking from Portugal to Greece. In the U.K., airport runways melted as temperatures exceeded 103 degrees for the first time on record. In the U.S. this week, about one in five Americans are living in a place that will be even hotter than the U.K.’s historic mark. And what is our government doing about it? Pretty close to nothing.
ENVIRONMENT
Reader's Digest

Cancelled vs. Canceled: Which Is Correct?

Another day, another plan you might have to change. Flights are notoriously unreliable, mostly due to staff shortages—airlines and airports experienced considerable layoffs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rehiring hasn’t kept up with the increased demand for air travel. In-person events, too, may be subject to change because of continued COVID-19 infections. As you roll with the circumstances and hope for the best, you may find yourself wondering how to write out any changes you encounter. Is “cancelled” or “canceled” the correct spelling for this turn of events?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
TheConversationAU

Natural systems in Australia are unravelling. If they collapse, human society could too

In the long-delayed State of the Environment report released this week, there is one terrifying sentence: “Environmental degradation is now considered a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses.” Hyperbole? Sadly not. Climate change has already warmed Australia 1.4℃ and changed rainfall in some regions. Natural ecosystems are already struggling from land clearing, intensive agriculture, soil degradation and poor water management. Climate changes and related sea level rise are making this worse. It’s a mistake to think this won’t affect us. It can be easy to live in cities and believe you’re somehow walled off from environmental disaster. This...
SOCIETY
Vice

Scientists Find Link Between Wolf Attacks and Far Right Politics

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Wolves hold a special place in the human imagination that dates into prehistory, and has surfaced countless times in folklore and culture. Now, scientists have presented a modern iteration of this ancient obsession in a new study that links the reintroduction of wolves into Germany with a rise in electoral support for far-right politicians.
ANIMALS
AFP

Hope and unease among Indigenous people ahead of pope Canada visit

Pope Francis's upcoming visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize to Indigenous peoples for more than a century of abuses at state schools run by the Church, has provoked hope but also wariness. The occasional church-goer says of Francis's visit: "It's a good thing... because if he didn't this question would always remain outstanding."
SOCIETY
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
RELIGION
The Guardian

‘The deepest silences’: what lies behind the Arctic’s Indigenous suicide crisis

Looking back on it now, I have to be careful about reconstructing or selecting memories in the light of all that transpired. In 1970, as part of my work for a research group within the Canadian Department of Indian and Northern Affairs, I moved to the Arctic and began learning the Inuit language, Inuktitut. My girlfriend, Christine, and I ended up living in a settlement named Sanikiluaq, located on the Belcher Islands, some 90 miles from the Hudson Bay coast of Arctic Quebec.
AMERICAS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
53K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy