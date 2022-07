CANTON – BIRDCODE, a restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is planning to open on Route 44 in Canton. The restaurant, which features a current location in West Hartford, one under development in Darien, and a few others in the works, announced its plans on social media recently to open on a pad site at 101 Albany Turnpike in front of the ALDI location that opened in the fall of 2020. While plans for a Popeye’s at the pad site were well developed earlier this year, its representatives never signed a final lease for the location. BIRDCODE, however, has done so.

CANTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO