Accidents

Crews Respons to Vehicle Fire

fffd.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick-Firestone Fire District units with aid from Platteville-Gilcrest Fire District responded to a...

fffd.us

Daily Mail

Woman dies as her home erupts into flames but a child miraculously survives - with more than 30 firefighters rushed in to tackle the blaze

A child has narrowly escaped unscathed a house fire which tragically claimed the life of a woman in Melbourne's south-east. Emergency service rushed to Wattleglade Court, Wheelers Hill around 10.20pm on Thursday night following reports a two story home was engulfed in flames. Crews arrived at the scene within five...
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
MotorBiscuit

When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
UPI News

Amtrak train collides with car, killing 3 people

June 27 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train and a passenger car collided near a Northern California town, resulting in the deaths of three people, authorities said. The crash occurred Sunday at around 1 p.m. when the car collided with the train at a junction where the road meets the rails near the 3000 block of Orwood Road, in Brentwood, according to the East Contra Coast Fire District, KRON-TV reported. Brentwood is located about 60 miles east of San Francisco.
BRENTWOOD, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Woman dies after falling out of police vehicle on way to sheriff’s office

A Georgia woman has died after falling out of a police vehicle in Sparta, Georgia on the way to the sheriff’s office in Hancock County. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was taken into custody on 15 July after the emergency services received a call from the home, located on Hickory Grove Church Road, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. “Grier was arrested at the home,” the GBI said. “While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries.”She died on Thursday at Grady Memorial...
SPARTA, GA
The Penny Hoarder

How to Hire a Truck Driver in Five Steps

Truck drivers are the lifeblood of this country and its economy. Sure, trains and planes are nice, but the fact is that truckers transport nearly three-fourths of all goods in the U.S. If you buy something in a store, it probably came off a truck. Problem is, there’s currently a...
