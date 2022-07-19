Crews Respons to Vehicle Fire

A man in Tabara, Spain, was seen running from his digger after it was engulfed by flames as he tried to dig a trench to save the town from the approaching wildfire. Planes sprayed water from above and fire crews on the ground worked to put out the flames as much of the country faces an extreme fire risk.July 19, 2022.
A child has narrowly escaped unscathed a house fire which tragically claimed the life of a woman in Melbourne's south-east. Emergency service rushed to Wattleglade Court, Wheelers Hill around 10.20pm on Thursday night following reports a two story home was engulfed in flames. Crews arrived at the scene within five...
Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
Three people were killed and four others - including one child - were injured after an Amtrak train collided with a car at a crossing with no guardrails or signs in Brentwood, California. Authorities say the car pulled into a long rural dirt driveway near the intersection of Orwood Road...
A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
June 27 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train and a passenger car collided near a Northern California town, resulting in the deaths of three people, authorities said. The crash occurred Sunday at around 1 p.m. when the car collided with the train at a junction where the road meets the rails near the 3000 block of Orwood Road, in Brentwood, according to the East Contra Coast Fire District, KRON-TV reported. Brentwood is located about 60 miles east of San Francisco.
An Amtrak train that struck a dump truck Monday in rural Missouri was traveling at 87 mph at the time of impact, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference Wednesday. The train began blowing its horn one-fourth of a mile from the intersection as it...
A 13-year-old boy was not the person driving on March 15 when a pickup truck collided head-on with a van carrying members of a university golf team in Texas, killing nine people, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday. Earlier, officials said the teenager was behind the wheel...
SURVEILLANCE video shows a camping family's last moments before they vanished on a trip to Walmart. The last known images of a missing Maine family released by police showed them shopping around a campsite convenience store before they vanished on June 29. The only other sighting that police confirmed was...
A Georgia woman has died after falling out of a police vehicle in Sparta, Georgia on the way to the sheriff’s office in Hancock County. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was taken into custody on 15 July after the emergency services received a call from the home, located on Hickory Grove Church Road, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. “Grier was arrested at the home,” the GBI said. “While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries.”She died on Thursday at Grady Memorial...
Not all heroes wear capes — some deliver pizzas and save lives while doing so. Nicholas Bostic is being called a "superhero" after dashing into a stranger's burning house and rescuing five children from the fiery inferno engulfing their Indiana home. Now, his story of remarkable bravery is gaining national attention.
Truck drivers are the lifeblood of this country and its economy. Sure, trains and planes are nice, but the fact is that truckers transport nearly three-fourths of all goods in the U.S. If you buy something in a store, it probably came off a truck. Problem is, there’s currently a...
Authorities issued a Silver Alert Friday morning for a 70-year-old man last seen Thursday evening in Arlington. Manuel Gomez was last seen at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Randol Mill Road in Arlington, authorities said.
