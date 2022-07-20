ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall, no injuries: MFD

By Madalyn O'Neill
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department on Tuesday, July 19 responded to a fire at the old Northridge Mall. Officials said the fire happened inside the mall, which has been closed to customers for nearly 20 years, north of the food court. No one was...

www.fox6now.com

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, July 20 and Thursday morning, July 21. The first shooting happened near 33rd and North around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired investigation sparks pursuit in Milwaukee; 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday night, July 20 after a shots fired investigation led to a police pursuit in Milwaukee. According to police, the incident began as a shots fired investigation. Around 7:30 p.m. police say multiple residences were struck by gunfire near 62nd and Sheridan Avenue. No...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and Chambers fire, no injuries: MFD

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department on Wednesday, July 20 responded to a house fire on the city's north side. Fire crews were called to a two-story home near 20th and Chambers shortly before 2:30 p.m. The fire department said no one was injured, but the Red Cross is helping...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad car collision; Community Briefing released by MPD

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released information on Thursday, July 21 regarding a squad car collision that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, on N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Capitol Drive. According to the community briefing, Milwaukee police had pulled over a vehicle near 24th and Atkinson for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail vandal arrested; threw trash can at entry door

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody for allegedly smashing an entry door at the Milwaukee County Jail early Thursday, July 21. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department shared information about this incident. They say shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the man approached the front door of the Milwaukee County Jail and "rang" the intercom. When asked what business he had at the facility, the individual replied that he had no business there, but demanded to be let in. After being told the facility was closed unless he had business there, the individual became visibly irate, picked up a nearby trash can, and threw it into the entry door, shattering the glass. The individual fled on foot.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha armed carjacking, police pursuit, 1 in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, July 21 following an armed carjacking and police pursuit in Kenosha. There was a large police presence near Washington Road and Green Bay Road. Police say there is a second vehicle believed to be related to the incident that...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek house fire; no injuries reported

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. Mockingbird Lane early on Wednesday, July 20. Officials say the call for the fire came in around 6:30 a.m. The first-arriving fire department unit reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. Additional fire...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Granada fatal stabbing; Milwaukee's far south side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, July 20 near 13th and Granada. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a fatal stab wound. He died at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man's car targeted by criminals 7 times in just 3 months

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on the city's east side says thieves have targeted his car seven times – yes, seven. "On the 19th of April, I purchased the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. It was stolen on the 20th," said the victim, who did not want to be shown on camera out of fear whoever is messing with his car would retaliate. "Nothing seems to be helping."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Granada stabbing investigation

MILWAUKEE - A stabbing investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 20. Police were called out to the area of 13th and Granada around 3 a.m. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPD squad involved in crash; striking driver ran red light

MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody Tuesday, July 19 following a crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad car. It happened around 4:21 p.m. near 27th and Vliet. According to police, the striking vehicle disregarded the red traffic signal at W. Vliet Street and struck an occupied MPD...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Milwaukee traffic safety initiatives includes bait cars

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman announced on Thursday, July 21 details of three new traffic safety initiatives in the city. Those safety initiatives include a new commitment with the Wisconsin State Patrol to provide high traffic enforcement in high crash areas. It is a partnership that began just two weeks ago. The patrols will include periodic patrols on strategic hot spots along state highways that cross the city – with a particular emphasis on Capitol Drive (WIS 190) and Fond du Lac Avenue (WIS 145). Enforcement will run through Sept. 1.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect dead after shooting self, officials say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner said the suspect wanted in connection to a Wednesday homicide on the city's south side died at the hospital after shooting himself in the head. Police first responded to a business near 34th and National around 2:10 p.m. where a 49-year-old Milwaukee woman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fatal crash; portion of 30th Avenue closed

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday, July 20 on 30th Avenue. At this time, 30th Avenue is closed between 12th Street, which is County HWY E and 15th Street. Please use an alternate route. This closure could be awhile.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Powers Lake drowning, girl dead: sheriff

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said an 8-year-old girl died Tuesday, July 19 after drowning in Powers Lake. Emergency crews were called to the south end of the lake shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated that the child had been swimming in Powers Lake in a roped-off swim area and was located unresponsive in the water by another swimmer near the end of a pier at the beach. The child was not wearing a floatation device.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County crash; 1 seriously injured, speed and alcohol factors

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - One person was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Racine County Wednesday night, July 19. Officials say speed and alcohol contributed to the collision. Deputies responded to area of STH 36 and S. Wind Lake Road in the Town of Norway around 11 p.m. Upon...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southbound I-43 shutdown at National; man shot: sheriff

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down all lanes on southbound I-43/94 at National Avenue on Monday evening, July 18 following a shooting near the Lapham Boulevard off-ramp. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Milwaukee Police Department officers responded to the vicinity,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Tuesday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, July 19 responded to at least four separate shootings. One man was killed, and three others were taken to the hospital. Around 1:45 a.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine wrong-way crash; 3 hurt, driver to be charged

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, July 19 near Durand Avenue and Kentucky Street. Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 20-year-old man, and his 29-year-old male passenger, were traveling westbound on Durand Avenue in the eastbound lanes. The 20-year-old man struck an eastbound vehicle head-on – which was operated by a 58-year-old man.
RACINE, WI

