Binging With Babish: Seafood Paella from Parks and Rec

It’s been a minute since we decided to look in on Babish, but the best part of this is that he’s always coming up with recipes to take a look at and delectable dishes that are no doubt quite tasty. The excitement of watching Babish do his thing is usually enough of a reason to take a look at these pizza balls, especially since they’re being taken from one of the more anticipated movies of the year, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. While the pizza balls weren’t the biggest part of the movie they were noticeable enough that one can’t help but be excited to see that they made it into this episode of Babish, since, well, they look absolutely yummy and it would be great to figure out how to make them. Of course, then comes the challenge of following Babish’s recipe, and for some folks, this might be a thing of ease, but for others, it means stepping into an arena that is a little intimidating and bound to confuse them when exact measurements and procedures are included. Hey, not everyone is a great cook, but most people should be able to enjoy the end result.

