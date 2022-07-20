ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Binging With Babish: Seafood Paella from Parks and Rec

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every chef that’s going to own up to the idea that they aren’t comfortable making a dish. Well, he stated that he used to be hesitant to make paella, but decided it was time to give it a try. One could say that this was one of the many...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Meet Meredith Hayden: the TikToker Who Spends $2,000 on Groceries as a Private Chef in the Hamptons

Meredith Hayden's love of cooking runs deep. Known as "WishBoneKitchen" on TikTok, the 26-year-old chef started posting videos of her always-fresh dishes less than two years ago and has already gained nearly one million followers. A main reason foodies are drawn to her page? Hayden often chronicles her crazy hours as a private chef in the Hamptons, New York's high-end beach towns. Most of her videos have fun stories behind them — and so does her username.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
12tomatoes.com

Chef Transforms McDonald’s Meal Into Gourmet Pasta Dish

When chef Amy Brandwein received this challenge on Twitter from Danny Kim, we never could have expected what would happen next. She’s quite talented and now you get to see how resourceful she really is. Amy was told that she needed to create a gourmet meal out of the...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paella#Food Drink
TVOvermind

Binging With Babish: Pizza Balls-Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness

It’s been a minute since we decided to look in on Babish, but the best part of this is that he’s always coming up with recipes to take a look at and delectable dishes that are no doubt quite tasty. The excitement of watching Babish do his thing is usually enough of a reason to take a look at these pizza balls, especially since they’re being taken from one of the more anticipated movies of the year, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. While the pizza balls weren’t the biggest part of the movie they were noticeable enough that one can’t help but be excited to see that they made it into this episode of Babish, since, well, they look absolutely yummy and it would be great to figure out how to make them. Of course, then comes the challenge of following Babish’s recipe, and for some folks, this might be a thing of ease, but for others, it means stepping into an arena that is a little intimidating and bound to confuse them when exact measurements and procedures are included. Hey, not everyone is a great cook, but most people should be able to enjoy the end result.
RECIPES
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
SFGate

What's the best barbecue sauce? We tasted 13 major brands to find out.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Volumes have been written about barbecue sauce - there are about as many regional styles as there are places that serve smoked meats. Serious 'cue-heads have their favorites, partisans defend their hometown varieties and competition teams guard the recipes for their elixirs like they were state secrets.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Don't Be Fooled By Subway's Latest Menu Change

Ordering food at Subway involves building a sandwich from scratch without touching it until it's time to eat. For those who like to control what and how they eat down to a fine point, this is fantastic. But for those who just want a quick meal, it may be arduous. And Subway gets it.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why A Subway Customer Was Charged $1,820 For A Footlong

Though the average price of a Subway footlong sandwich may once have been $5, it's around $8 to $10 these days, says Fast Food Menu Prices. However, one Australian woman ended up paying a whole lot more than that when she decided to "eat fresh." Before we get into the...
RESTAURANTS
Mary Duncan

Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.
Mary Duncan

Woman slaps friend in parking lot over bucket of fried chicken while kids looked on

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I must admit I have never been the best at making friends. I have two girlfriends that I’ve known and loved and cherished for more than thirty years now, and other than that I’ve had a lot of other casual friends and acquaintances come and go from my life, which I am thinking now is a good thing.
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
travelnoire.com

50 in 50: The Best Ice Cream in Each State for National Ice Cream Day

Get on your sweatpants on July 17th — it’s National Ice Cream Day!. What’s more, Reagan declared the entire month of July to be held in honor of the frozen sweet treat — and by Presidential Proclamation, he declared that Americans do their patriotic duty and celebrate with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.”
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Place to Get Chicken Wings in Every State

According to the National Chicken Council, approximately 1.42 billion (yes, billion) chicken wings were consumed on Super Bowl Sunday this year. Since the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, jump-started their popularity back in 1964 by creating their now iconic Buffalo wings, they have become a national phenomenon. From pizzerias...
BUFFALO, NY
Gin Lee

Bacon, egg, cheese omelet

Here's a simple, but yet still yummy, breakfast that can be whipped up in less than ten minutes. For this recipe, to make homemade bacon bits, you can cook your bacon ahead of time and chop it up into bite-size pieces. Once cooked and chopped, I keep mine stored in an airtight container inside the freezer. Doing this step in advance makes preparing recipes, such as this one, a breeze.
Allrecipes.com

Smoothies with a Boost

You can use 1 cup of any frozen chopped or sliced fruit, any flavored kefir, and 1 to 2 teaspoon of any powder addition you like. You can use chilled brewed coffee instead of tea. If you don't have frozen slices ready, swap in 1 ripe banana, sliced, and add...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy