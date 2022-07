According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers had trade talks. McMenamin: "There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. Now, that would center around a Buddy Hield deal, and could be a deal that would include Russell Westbrook if you're talking about also having Myles Turner in that deal. Or perhaps, it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to try to get Buddy Hield.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO