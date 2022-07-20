Heat Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. Target Area: Attala; Neshoba; Winston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Attala, southern Winston and northwestern Neshoba Counties through 745 PM CDT At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Zama, or 13 miles north of Edinburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stallo around 725 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

