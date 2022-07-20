ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Davidson; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina East central Davidson County in central North Carolina Northwestern Randolph County in central North Carolina Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 101 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Bethany to near Greensboro to near High Point to 8 miles southeast of Lexington, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, High Point, Randleman, Thomasville, McLeansville, Archdale, Summerfield, Trinity, Gibsonville and Pleasant Garden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Isle of Wight; James City; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK AMELIA BRUNSWICK CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WILLIAMSBURG
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

