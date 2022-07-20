Boomi And Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Partner To Support Business Digitalization Across Industries

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced a new partnership agreement with Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Ltd., a leading think-tank and systems integrator in Japan. Boomi and NRI have launched services for IT modernization and data integration use cases in all industries, based on a mutual understanding of the value of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business operations in today’s digital economy.

“In recent years, the corporate IT domain has rapidly increased the use of cloud services,” said Hideki Saito, Senior Managing Director, DX Platform Division, NRI. “The Boomi AtomSphere Platform will help our clients meet their IT modernization and data integration needs, and together, we will contribute to solving many of their most pressing business challenges.”

NRI supports corporate business transformation by combining software as a service (SaaS) products and believes integration platforms are increasingly important for businesses to harness the value of their data. Throughout an enterprise environment, data becomes dispersed and stored among various systems, applications, and siloed workflows, making it essential to use iPaaS for data integration and integrated data management. According to a report from 451 Research, “one in four organizations have more than 50 distinct data silos.” 1 After comparing various iPaaS products, NRI selected the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform based on its clear licensing structure, ease of development and learning, and stability.

“As the use of cloud services expands in Japan, legacy integration tools falter, and demand for iPaaS continues to grow rapidly,” said Kazunori Hori, Head of Business Development, Japan at Boomi. “Boomi will boost NRI’s consulting and system implementation support services to help clients quickly and effectively reform their corporate operations. We have already started implementation projects with NRI clients, and are committed to working with NRI to make SaaS data integration and unified data management quick and easy for all industries.”

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with more than 20,000 customers, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, a worldwide network of more than 800 partners, and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

The company recently received the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and has garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi’s cloud-native, low-code platform and AI-based data mapping support functions help organizations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

